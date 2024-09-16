Last week, I cut

with a knife.

The experience was a major nervous system event for me, one from which I learned something important about reality, dopamine, the ephemera of our digital world, friendship, and myself.

This is that story.

We had a date to see the Reagan film, and Josh came over to my apartment early to hang out first.

By the way: I have no idea how accurate the history is or isn’t in that film, but as a film, it was great. I really enjoyed it, especially that the film didn’t ever try to nuance the viewer out of feeling pride in being American.

Josh collects kerosene lamps — a charming hobby. Kerosene lamps are lovely, old-fashioned, beautiful ways to heat and light a home. I like to draw, and have found them to be some of the most lovely and challenging items to sketch.

A couple of days before this story begins, Josh had a minor accident in his home.

He had dropped the shade, the glass cover part, of one of his kerosene lamps. A piece of glass that got missed in the cleanup had gotten embedded in his heel, in a place that was impossible for him to reach himself.

A trip to Urgent Care would be expensive, time-consuming, and annoying. So we decided that I would try to do minor surgery on his foot and see if I could get it out myself.

I was moved that he could trust me that much, and perfectly willing to try.

