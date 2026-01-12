Letting It Be Wrong

The picture above is a practice drawing I did this morning.

I took today off because I worked all weekend, getting something done in time for the boss to have what he needed for a trip. My brain was completely fried by the time I went to bed Sunday night, so today was a “make deposits in the psychological bank account” day.

What was hard about this drawing wasn’t the perspective, or the proportions, or even the mechanics of shading wood grain. What was hard was letting it be imperfect.

I like fine detail. I like control. I like the satisfaction of getting something right. I’ve spent years studying reflections on glass — windows, jars, bottles — objects where the reflection has rules you can learn. Two of my favorite drawings are built almost entirely around that kind of precision: edges that bend exactly where they should, distortions that obey physics if you pay close enough attention.

Wood doesn’t do that.

A reflection on wood is, by definition, compromised. It’s broken up by grain, dulled by texture, interrupted by knots and seams and wear. You can’t trace it cleanly. You can’t outline it and then fill it in. You have to suggest it, approximate it, let it dissolve. And that runs directly against my instincts.

What made it harder is that drawing itself is different now.

I’ve had a bad shoulder for years. It’s flared on and off, limited me sometimes, but I’ve lived with it long enough that it stopped feeling existential.

Pain I understand. And I can work around it.

What I was not prepared for was what happened last week, when my right thumb — home to some lovely post-traumatic arthritis, which feels like an on-brand accessory for a PTSD brain — decided to revolt.

It wasn’t catastrophic. It was worse than that. It was a reminder.

The very real possibility that I will lose drawing someday.

Long before I am ready, long before I’ve finished what I want to say with it.

That…hit me harder than I expected. Suddenly, the thing that has always been my refuge felt conditional. Fragile. On loan.

So now there’s a new rule: I can’t disappear into deep flow the way I used to. I have to stop. Take breaks. Pay attention to posture, grip, pressure. Resist the urge to push through because it feels good in the moment.

That kind of restraint is not natural to me. It takes discipline layered on top of discipline.

Which is part of why this drawing mattered.

Learning to render a reflection on wood required me to accept blur, interruption, and approximation — not as failure, but as accuracy. Being forced to work slowly, to step away before I wanted to, added another constraint. Together, they turned drawing into something closer to what it probably always should have been: not a performance, not an escape, but a practice in seeing what’s actually there and responding honestly to it.

I didn’t get it “right.” But I learned something real.

And right now, that feels more important.

Refusing to Litigate the Current Thing

This is the part where I am not going to litigate The Current Thing.

Partly because everyone already has. Loudly. Poorly. In Instagram fonts.

But mostly because The Current Thing is never the thing. It’s a placeholder.

Today’s object of collective fixation will be replaced by another Thing, and then another, and then another, each one demanding immediate moral theater, instant certainty, and total emotional availability.

I am tired of living like that.

I am fucking exhausted of living like that.

I refuse to continue living like that.

I don’t want a life organized around reactions. I want a life organized around principles. And those two modes turn out to be almost mutually exclusive.

Reaction culture asks one question, over and over again: How do you feel about this, right now, and can you prove it publicly? Principles ask a slower, much less flattering question: What do you believe consistently, even when it’s inconvenient, even when it costs you applause?

The internet is very good at training us out of the second one.

Every new outrage arrives prepackaged with scripts, heroes, villains, and approved conclusions. Deviate from those, or even hesitate too long, and you’re treated like a moral laggard — as if thinking carefully were a character flaw.

I would find this more persuasive if the crowd demanding immediate judgment weren’t so consistently wrong about so many things, but alas.

(Yes, I am aware that saying this does not exempt me from ever being wrong myself. I am fully capable of bad takes. I simply prefer them to be homegrown.)

What bothers me most is not disagreement. It’s the whiplash. I am watching the same people who spoke passionately about restraint, due process, and the horror of state-sanctioned killing in one context respond to another death with “FAFO,” laughter, and applause — because a different death fits a different narrative.

Not because the principles were tested and revised, but because reflex replaced reasoning.

The shift is so seamless it barely feels like a contradiction, just the next approved reaction. Not because they’re evil, but because reaction doesn’t leave room for memory.

Principles require memory. They require continuity. They require you to notice when your conclusions start changing faster than the underlying facts.

That’s why I’m uninterested in adjudicating The Current Thing as such. I don’t trust my own thinking when it’s rushed, inflamed, or conscripted.

I don’t trust systems that reward speed over coherence.

And I especially don’t trust myself when I’m being nudged — subtly or not — to feel righteous right now.

If this sounds like an excuse to opt out, it probably is. I am opting out.

Selectively. Imperfectly. With frequent backsliding.

I would rather spend my limited attention practicing how to see clearly than proving, again, that I can shout on cue.

And if that means I miss the chance to perform my moral adequacy in real time?

Well.

I’ve survived worse disappointments.

Analog, on Purpose

Part of what all of this has clarified for me is how much I need analog right now.

Not as an aesthetic. Not as a brand. Not even as nostalgia. As a psychological, emotional, cognitive, even spiritual corrective.

I’ve been reading physical books again — paper, margins, book-dart-marked pages. Books that have to be protected from getting wet and that can’t be carried in my hands outside when it’s snowing.

I’ve been drawing with pencils that wear down and need sharpening. I’ve been doing things that leave evidence of time passing and mistakes being made.

Things that can’t be optimized, refreshed, or instantly revised.

I said I would keep up this analog project as long as it brought in support. It isn’t.

In fact, I’m bleeding subscribers. The people are voting with their wallets, and they want culture war hot takes, snark, and the comfort of someone who’s good at wordplay making them feel superior for their superior opinions.

They do not want slowness. They do not want uncertainty. They do not want someone practicing attention and restraint in public.

And I’m continuing anyway.

Because it’s making me sane.

Analog work resists the velocity that reaction culture depends on.

You can’t skim a drawing. You can’t rage-scroll a piece of wood grain.

You can’t get a dopamine hit from being correct about a reflection. You have to slow down enough to actually see what’s there — and then accept that what’s there may not cooperate with your preferences.

That turns out to be a profoundly useful discipline.

Online, everything pushes toward abstraction in a way that would be wonderful if abstraction didn’t get confused with effortlessness. Real abstraction — like math — requires patience, repetition, and long stretches without reward. It takes discipline before it gives you dopamine. What we mostly practice online is something else entirely.

People become symbols. Events become content. Moral positions become badges.

Analog practice pulls in the opposite direction. It keeps dragging me back to particulars: this line, this surface, this moment, this sensation in my hand that tells me it’s time to stop.

It’s not that analog work makes you wiser. It just makes it harder to lie to yourself. Not impossible. But harder.

There’s no audience while you’re drawing alone at a table, trying to decide whether a reflection should be lighter or darker, sharper or softer. There’s no applause for restraint and no reward for hesitation.

You either learn to tolerate imperfection and uncertainty — or you quit.

I’m bad at quitting. And I want to get worse at it.

So I keep practicing. Even when it’s inconvenient. Even when it doesn’t “perform.” Even when fewer people are watching.

Especially then.

Anger Is A Feeling, Not A Strategy

Lately, I’ve found myself increasingly drawn to Buddhist ideas about anger. More and more, I’m rereading their books, replaying dharma talks, and spending longer sitting with my own anger instead of indulging it, fleeing it, managing it, ignoring it, or — most importantly for my sanity — crafting narratives about how righteous and justified it is.

This is not because I have achieved enlightenment.

If anything, it’s because I have failed to achieve it so consistently that I’ve had to start taking the problem seriously.

I am not a serene mountain lake of acceptance. I am more like a raccoon who has learned, through repeated negative reinforcement, that biting the electrical wire is not actually helping.

The Buddhist framing that keeps sticking with me is not “anger is bad” or “anger should be suppressed.” It’s that anger is understandable — and also corrosive to the point of self-torture when indulged as an identity.

It feels like agency. It feels like clarity. It feels like doing something. But feelings are unreliable in the extreme, which is probably why — along with anger being male-coded — we tend to pretend that anger is not a feeling at all.

We, sweet summer children of almost precious ignorance, pretend that anger is reason.

Yes, anger occasionally does something. But almost never, I’ve noticed, when it feels effective.

Increasingly, it seems to me that much of our public anger functions like chemotherapy administered without a diagnosis.

It’s aggressive. It’s dramatic. It makes people feel as though they’re fighting back. And yet the disease it’s aimed at is not personal. It’s cultural. Structural. Diffuse.

Which means the poison, almost exclusively and with very few exceptions, harms the person taking it.

I watch people online mainlining outrage day after day, convinced that if they just express it loudly enough, precisely enough, relentlessly enough, something will finally change.

Meanwhile, they look exhausted, brittle, and increasingly unrecognizable to themselves.

The country remains divided. Institutions remain dysfunctional.

The cancer does not appear impressed.

This isn’t an argument for passivity. It’s an argument for discrimination — of the non-social kind. For knowing when anger is information and when it’s habit. For noticing when it has stopped being a tool and started being a solvent.

Buddhism, at least as I understand it, doesn’t ask you to deny anger. It asks you not to confuse it with wisdom: to see it clearly, feel it fully, and then decide whether feeding it is actually serving anything beyond the momentary relief of expression.

Which is…harder than it sounds. Especially if, like me, you are very good at righteous monologues and very bad at emotional restraint.

So I’m experimenting. Poorly. Unevenly. With frequent relapses.

I’m trying to accept what I cannot control, and to be much more deliberate about what I allow to colonize my attention. I’m trying to choose practices that metabolize anger instead of amplifying it.

I’m trying — this is the truly humiliating part — to stop treating emotional intensity as evidence of moral seriousness.

Some days I succeed. Some days I absolutely do not.

But on balance, the quieter days feel healthier. More grounded. Less performative.

And increasingly, that feels like its own kind of resistance.

Control What You Can Control

There are things I cannot fix.

I cannot make national hypocrisy stop being a renewable resource.

I cannot purify institutions that are structurally rewarded for speed, spectacle, and outrage.

I cannot reason people out of slogans they adopted because those slogans felt good, made them feel safe in an identity — old or new — or made them feel superior.

I’ve tried. Repeatedly.

With charts. With words. With footnotes.

With what I still like to think of as a respectable level of intellectual sincerity.

This has not gone especially well.

But there are smaller, more proximal things I can control.

I can choose how I see.

I can choose what I practice when no one is watching.

I can choose not to let every new outrage hijack my nervous system like it’s a rental car with no insurance.

That choice doesn’t look dramatic. It looks boring. It looks like slowness.

Like imperfection.

Like staying with discomfort instead of anesthetizing it with certainty or rage.

It looks like stopping in the middle of a drawing because my thumb is tired, even though my brain wants to keep going.

It looks like closing a browser tab instead of composing the perfect reply that would absolutely, finally, for real this time, convince someone on the internet.

(It turns out that this person has never existed, but hope springs eternal.)

Choosing analog practices — choosing restraint, choosing limits — has become a way of opting out of being constantly conscripted. Not disengaging from the world, but refusing to let it dictate the terms of my attention minute by minute.

I don’t expect this to fix anything large. I expect it to keep me intact.

And right now, that feels like a meaningful goal.

Back to the Drawing Board

So I come back to the drawing.

I didn’t get the reflection “right.”

If I’m honest with myself, I didn’t even get it consistently wrong in the same way, which is, with drawing anyway, my preferred failure mode.

But I learned something about how reflections on wood actually work.

I learned that they don’t resolve cleanly. That they fracture and blur and disappear if you try to force them into clarity.

That accuracy, in this case, means accepting distortion instead of correcting it.

That matters more to me than the finished product.

Because moral clarity, I’m discovering, works the same way.

You don’t get it by declaring yourself right. You don’t get it by reacting faster or louder than everyone else.

And you for sure don’t get it by treating emotional intensity as proof of seriousness.

You get it the way you get better at drawing: by practicing attention, restraint, and patience, over and over again, usually without applause and often without certainty that you’re doing it “correctly.”

You get it by staying with what’s actually there.

So this is what I’m choosing.

I’m not trying to win arguments. I’m trying to stay human.

And I will keep practicing the things that make me sane, even if fewer people are watching.

Especially then.