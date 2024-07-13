This post is an expanded version of something I put on Substack Notes (the portion of Substack that’s essentially a Twitter clone) this morning. I still intend to never return to Twitter, but I do hang out on Notes a fair amount, and post short pieces (400 to 700 words or so on average) there regularly. I delete all my Notes and take social media breaks every month or so, but if you are interested in reading my Notes, you can do so here. A reader there suggested that I turn this one into a post. Thanks,

I just watched Bill Maher’s “Real Time” episode from last night (July 12, 2024). This Twitter thread has several clips from the episode.

The guests were Ben Shapiro and Bakari Sellers. I hadn’t heard of the latter until watching last night’s episode. He’s a black author, attorney, and former state representative for South Carolina.

It was a very interesting episode with a lot of good discussion—great one-liners from everyone; earnest, well-articulated disagreement among smart people that was also entertaining.

What stands out the most in my mind is the moment when Mr. Sellers argued, without a hint of irony as far as I can tell, that life is worse for black people in the US now, in 2024, than it was in 1954.

Note that he didn’t mean harder. He said, and meant, “worse.”

Difficulty Is Not Oppression

There are times when one could argue that life is harder, in 2024, for people with certain immutable characteristics than it used to be. This makes perfect sense if you understand “harder” in a connotation that’s a little counterintuitive, but it is absolutely true. Freedom is hard. Women have full freedom and rights in 2024, something that hasn’t been true for very long.

One of my grandmothers wasn’t able to get a bank account in her own name until she was in her late 40s. I regularly reflect on the time that I talked to an older woman who was pressured into sex by bosses when she was a young woman. There was no taboo against sexual harassment, no resources, and nowhere to turn. She had only quitting the job as a recourse—which a widow supporting young children without financial backup from family couldn’t do. She was haunted by the choice she made and still felt shame over it, decades later.

That was reality before social changes in the workplace, and not that long ago. Now, in 2024, women have many more choices and opportunities than was permitted during eras of actual patriarchy, which come, as all choices do, with the responsibilities of freedom.

I say all that to make this point: you could argue life is harder for women in some respects, but that doesn’t mean worse. Women in 2024 need to make a lot of good choices to have happy lives, whereas in the past—before education, careers, birth control, the expectation of at least some degree of intellectual fulfillment via a career as well as private study in the home—the choice of a good husband eliminated the need to make many, if not most, other life choices. Women whose circumstances or inexperience didn’t permit them to make a good choice of husband often suffered the rest of their lives for it.

Difficulty is part of the package of adult life for individuals who are legally recognized as fully functioning moral agents. It comes with freedom, autonomy, and choices, so harder in that sense quite literally means better.

Likewise, one could say that black American lives are harder in the sense that any and all careers, living in any neighborhood that they can manage to afford, entrance to any school, etc.—all are now open to them. And that is why the victim mindset has such a hold now, at least in part: it provides excuses that few dare to question.

Freedom. Autonomy. And by necessity, difficulty.

But harder was NOT what Mr. Sellers meant, to the very best of my ability to interpret a conversation. He said, and meant, worse. He cited his father’s feelings that this country was at 1954 levels of racism as a primary justification for his argument.

His father was of a generation that experienced actual racism, including racism-motivated violence, in the South. I was delighted to hear Bill Maher flatly call this out as “ridiculous” and that his father’s feelings didn’t make it true. (I wish the segment had been long enough for either Maher or Shapiro to get into some of the ways that DEI efforts actually hurts black kids, which I wrote about here.) Mr. Sellers took umbrage at that disagreement, in a rhetorical move we’ve all heard before, accusing Shapiro and Maher of “discounting” his father’s experiences.

It was a very interesting episode, entertaining as hell, and it really made me think about how deeply ingrained the victim mindset is among many American blacks. No, not all—there are many American blacks who do not evidence this in the slightest, including

The Seduction of Victimhood

I get it. I spent the first eighteen years of my life being victimized by Cluster B parents who never should have had a kid. When you’ve been legitimately victimized and traumatized by those experiences, that mindset can be very hard to overcome. I constantly struggle to locate the remnants in myself, and to root them out. I have written about how seductive the mindset is, and how it’s much more likely to take root in people who’ve been actually victimized—just as people with real injuries who need pain medication for real pain have a much higher likelihood of becoming opiate addicts.

So I get the psychological power of the victim mindset. I do.

But it was still mind-boggling to see how profoundly it’s skewed this man’s vision of reality.

This astonishing statement, that life is worse for American blacks now than it was in 1954, was made by:

an attorney who was elected to public office and got a major publishing contract for his book, while speaking on a hugely popular show about his views of culture, which he was specifically invited on to propagate.

That’s four different things, right there, that were absolutely not possibilities for black men of his grandfather’s generation and were far, far, less accessible for his father’s generation. The mindset he demonstrated and articulated was jaw-dropping and, it seems to me, disrespectful to people who suffered genuine racial oppression.

All of that was startling, but this thought is worse.

Consider that every black American under age 30, give or take, who went through the public schools has been brainwashed into this mindset, as well — only much, much more deeply ingrained than in Mr. Sellers. For a long time now, this bullshit has been integrated in all subject areas across the curriculum. I only really got it in college, where I had to take three courses in university to get my undergraduate degree (in mathematics) that were approved for diversity credit. Honest titles for those courses would have been “Victims and Victimizers 1, 2, 3”. I still catch myself thinking the way they taught me to, sometimes, and wrote about the struggle to fully undo the programming here.

But I was lucky. I had a brilliant therapist and even better friends helping me.

Today’s black American youth are rarely so lucky. They have absolutely everything in our culture, particularly in education, programming them for a victim mindset to an overwhelming degree.

I understood this intellectually, but the Maher episode really brought it home in a much more powerful way than I previously had experienced.

Victim mindsets are poison. All of us who care about the future of our country must be mindful of the victim mindset and refuse to let it take hold in ourselves. Challenges aren’t chains.

We must also elevate the voice of every black American who rejects the victim mindset, as loudly and often as possible.

They can circumvent many of the “you don’t get it” and “you’re racist!!” counterarguments and call the bullshit out quite effectively.

They are probably our only hope to root out this cancer.

Speaking of Which…

I’m reading Wilfred Reilly’s new book and will review it, for paid subs, soon!