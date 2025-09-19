Walk the Talk America promotes responsible gun ownership and addresses mental health concerns related to firearm ownership. I am not affiliated with the organization beyond being an enthusiastic supporter of its mission and knowing one of the board members.

It’s a simple fact that access to firearms is a major risk factor for suicide.

I bought a firearm because someone whose scientific judgment I trust convinced me that a catastrophic event — a permanent loss of electricity (what some call the “solar killshot”) that would, among other things, disable my hearing aids — is a plausible scenario.

I know enough about human behavior to believe that, in the absence of modern infrastructure, many unbearable forms of coercion and exploitation would quickly reemerge.

If the solar killshot comes, I will not wait to find out what that would mean for me as a deaf woman alone in the world.

That is why I bought the damn thing.

At the same time, owning a firearm substantially increases my risk of suicide, and I am fully aware of that.

Last winter, during the worst depression of my adult life, I had my finger on the enter button, more than once, poised to send a Discord message to ask a friend to come get it and take it home with him.

I am much better now. My summer trauma-recovery retreat was transformative, and I consider myself less of a suicide risk than at any time since I was six and really understood death. Nobody needs to worry. My personal experience isn’t the point here; I’m just being completely open about my experience because it matters for this work.

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Walk the Talk America is conducting a survey about “red flag” laws to collect information about public perceptions and experiences.

Having spoken to them, I am completely convinced that the organizers are seeking data about whether the laws are a net benefit, not a predetermined result to boost any specific agenda.

I volunteered to compile and analyze the survey data, something I am qualified to do as a senior data scientist, and because I volunteered, have no financial interest in the project. I will share the findings when they are published.

Please consider taking the survey. Broad participation — especially from people (like women) who don’t usually take second-amendment–related surveys — will make the results more representative and thus more robust and reliable.

If you can, share the survey with others who might also take it.

I’m not going to post anything over the weekend, in the hopes that you’ll spend the time you’d spend reading my stuff taking the survey instead.

Thank you.