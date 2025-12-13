Disclaimer: Yes, I know my anecdotes are not a statistically comprehensive review of the Obama years. Yes, I know r/Teachers is a self-selected group of people posting because they see problems. I am not claiming otherwise.

If your school, classroom, or child does not resemble what I describe here, I’m genuinely glad — and I hope you can help make that outcome more common.

But I am not going to litter this essay with “in the places where this is happening, no not everywhere” or “the people who are doing this, no of course it’s not all.” I have acknowledged that I am speaking broadly without constant caveats.

Any emails, Notes, or other feedback informing me of these already-acknowledged facts will be met with derisive mockery and cited as further evidence of declining reading comprehension. You have been warned.

My apologies to readers who don’t need this; it’s better than my screaming into the void.

I love Home Alone.

Unironically. Earnestly. I watch it every Christmas season, without fail—and not as background noise while I wrap presents. I actually sit down and watch it. Every year.

For me, it became part of my remedial cultural education after growing up in a cult. There’s a long list of films, books, and music I encountered later than most people, and Home Alone is one of the ones I return to most consistently. Over time, I’ve learned that it sits squarely within a particular strain of 1990s storytelling — one that still trusted children to be clever, frightened, resourceful, and morally serious all at once. But I didn’t need to know that at first to feel that it was doing something real.

It also helps that Home Alone is simply better than it has any right to be. It’s tightly constructed. It’s unsentimental in the places that matter. And it never talks down to its audience — least of all its child protagonist.

There’s another reason I love it, one that has only deepened with time. Home Alone contains one of my favorite uses of Christmas music in film: the children’s choir performing “O Holy Night” during the church scene near the end. In particular, the second verse. That’s the one about God appearing and teaching us that we are meant to love one another, to recognize each other as neighbors and friends. Sung by children, it lands with a gravity that feels both fragile and absolute.

I recently wrote an entire essay about why “O Holy Night” is my favorite Christmas song, and that verse is a large part of why. I won’t rehash that argument here, except to say that it’s a song about dignity—about moral recognition, mutual obligation, and the radical claim that no one is meant to stand alone.

That scene matters because it’s where Home Alone briefly drops the slapstick and shows you what kind of movie it actually is. Kevin McCallister isn’t just a clever kid left to fend for himself. He’s a child being asked — by circumstance, not adults — to confront fear, responsibility, and the question of what it means to rise to a standard when no one is watching.

And that, more than the traps or the jokes, is what keeps pulling me back every December.

I found myself thinking about all of this again recently, not because I’d rewatched Home Alone, but because I’d been reading a couple of threads on r/Teachers that made something snap into focus.

I read Reddit a lot, though I almost never post. My work involves massive federal data sets, and even efficient code can take 5-7 minutes per block in a Jupyter notebook. That’s not enough time to read part of a book — I’d get sucked in to any decent book — but it’s just the right amount of time for a Reddit thread, when my work email is caught up (which is most of the time). The Teachers subreddit is one of my favorites; it’s American educators letting their guard down. And it’s as horrifying and enlightening, often both, as you might imagine.

What I have learned there, recently, is that America is currently indulging its APBPD — American Political Borderline Personality Disorder — in a new way. I coined APBPD to refer to our chronic national inability to tolerate moderation: we ricochet from one moral extreme to its opposite, confusing overcorrection with progress and never quite managing to land in the adult, workable middle ground.

What finally made the pattern click for me was realizing that before I could explain what’s happening now, I had to back up and explain what came right before it. Because this didn’t arise out of nowhere. It’s a reaction — and like most American reactions, it overshot the runway and caught fire on landing.

So: context.

During the Obama years, schools across the country came under intense pressure to reduce racial disparities in discipline statistics. This didn’t come from a single cartoonishly evil executive order titled Let Chaos Reign. It came through DOJ and DOE “Dear Colleague” letters, civil rights investigations, consent decrees, and a steadily rising ambient threat: if your suspension or expulsion numbers showed racial disproportionality, your district could be flagged as discriminatory, investigated, sued, or federally supervised.

The stated goal was reasonable and morally serious. There were real disparities. Black and Hispanic boys were disproportionately disciplined to a degree that made it hard to believe it was only about behavior (at least some of the time), and in many places, disproportionately harshly. No decent person looks at that and shrugs.

The problem was how that mandate filtered down to the ground.

What teachers describe — over and over, independently, in different states, different political climates, different kinds of schools — is not a sudden outbreak of enlightened moderation. It’s fear-based administrative triage. Violence, disruption, and chronic misconduct were quietly tolerated or reclassified when the student committing them belonged to a protected demographic.

Meanwhile, minor infractions committed by white students — especially white girls — were punished swiftly and visibly, because someone had to absorb the disciplinary consequences in order to keep the spreadsheet looking right.

This wasn’t written policy. It was worse than that. It was vibes, incentives, and lawyers.

Teachers learned very quickly which incidents “counted” and which ones were to be handled informally, redirected, de-escalated, or simply endured. They learned which referrals would disappear into a void and which would be escalated. And they learned that pushing back didn’t make them courageous — it made them vulnerable.

You can believe all of that without believing it happened everywhere, all the time, or for malicious reasons. Systems don’t have to be staffed by villains to produce perverse outcomes.

They just need badly designed incentives and people who don’t want to lose their jobs.

Here’s the part people struggle with: two things can be true at once. Racism in discipline was real (in at least some schools, some of the time).

And the method chosen to correct it often taught children — all children — the worst possible lessons about fairness, authority, and accountability.

When you tell kids, implicitly, that rules apply differently depending on who you are, you don’t produce justice. You produce resentment, confusion, and a feral sense that the whole thing is rigged.

Some kids learn they’re untouchable. Others learn they’re expendable.

Nobody learns self-restraint, moral agency, or mutual obligation.

And then everyone acts shocked when the social fabric starts to fray and parts of the generation currently coming of age are, in many cases, unapologetically racist.

I want to be crystal clear about something before anyone gallops off to misquote me on the internet: I do not and never would condone racism. I grew up steeped in it, whether I wanted to be or not, and I know exactly how ugly and corrosive it is. But having grown up that way also means I’m not naïve about backlash.

If you humiliate people, if you enforce double standards in plain sight, if you insist that obvious reality isn’t real — you don’t eradicate prejudice.

You ferment it.

Which is where Chris Rock comes in, because sometimes comedy is the only way to tell the truth without screaming.

In one of his old routines, he talks about O.J. Simpson. As part of that bit, he starts reading off Nicole Brown Simpson’s alimony expenses. Four thousand dollars a month for food, and Rock jokes, “I guess she was like, Imma get some extra cheese on my Whopper!” And then he flashes that unhinged, hilarious grin and says, “I ain’t sayin’ he shoulda killed her…but I understand.”

The joke works because of the razor-thin line it walks. He’s not endorsing violence. He’s pointing at a human emotional reaction — the kind you’re not supposed to admit out loud — and forcing the audience to reckon with the difference between understanding how people get there and believing they’re right to go there.

That distinction matters.

We have, in classic APBPD fashion, completely lost that distinction.

Understanding how resentment forms is not the same thing as justifying it. Explaining how institutional choices shape behavior is not the same thing as endorsing the worst responses to those choices.

But when a culture refuses to acknowledge causality — when it insists on moralizing outcomes while denying inputs — it guarantees the problem will metastasize.

That’s the context. And without it, none of what’s happening now makes any sense at all.

This is where I need to be careful — because the crisis that kicked this whole conversation off is real.

Boys are falling behind in school, especially in reading and language. The gap is persistent. It shows up in test scores, graduation rates, and postsecondary outcomes. We do need to solve it. I’m not denying that — I’ve written about it myself — and the teachers talking about this online aren’t denying it either. They see it every day.

What they’re describing is not indifference to boys’ struggles.

What they’re describing is a massive overcorrection.

And the reason I’m comfortable saying that is because I’m not relying on my own interpretation. I’m relying on what teachers themselves — including teachers of color, teachers who clearly care deeply about their students, teachers who are exhausted rather than reactionary — are actually saying when they let their guard down.

Here are a few examples, quoted verbatim from r/Teachers.

One high school English teacher in Texas writes:

“As a male teacher of color, I am SICK of being expected to mentor boys who ‘look like me.’ I’m only 15 years older than these kids and remember high school and what it was like to be an angsty teenager VERY WELL, but I have little to nothing in common with many of them, especially the boys who seem to be worlds away from my peers and I in high school. Yeah, we were weird, all teenagers are in their own way, but we weren’t running around sexually assaulting girls left and right, sending random d pics to the cheerleading team, having full on friendships with significant others’ parents (to the point where the parent knows the ins and outs of your life and relationship with their child – including ALL the drama), trashing classrooms to the point where 36 students need to be removed so the crazy kid in class can break everything in it, etc. Plus, I just want to teach the content I love. When I have to water down everything for a kid who is years behind because they’ve been coddled their whole life or do all the other extra ‘mentoring’ shit, it stops being art and starts being a hassle. Normalize the village mentality again and hold villagers accountable for doing THEIR JOB. End of rant.”

Another teacher describes what this looks like at the policy level, in practice, not theory:

“I’m noticing a big push recently in my district to save the boys. There are four different mentorship programs for the boys. Every male teacher gets to do whatever they want, with no expectations, because we need men to mentor the boys. Coaches are always teacher of the year because they mentor the boys. I pointed out that we’d had several middle school girls end up pregnant last year, and could we get some real mentorship for them too. Word for word my principal replied ‘Well the girls will be alright in the end. They usually are. It’s the boys who really need us.’ I watch teachers fawn over boys doing the bare minimum while girls are doing twice as much on the daily. Boys who are ruining education for everyone are given a single day of ISS under the table, while a girl who does anything out of line gets 3 days of documented suspension. I understand that boys are falling behind in aggregate, but it really feels like a lot of female admin have sons and just assume that girls will figure themselves out while we need to baby the boys.”

And finally, one comment that cuts straight to the structural problem underneath all of it:

“Boys cannot rise to expectations when the expectations are lowered for them. They need clear, consistent rules and expectations as any other student. If those are not in place, communicated, taught, reinforced, and if needed scaffolded, then they will just keep testing rules and boundaries until none are left. To add to this, many families need help in being able to also continue these lessons at home, provide stability, and a healthy environment; however, not providing a stable and supportive learning environment with a strong set of rules and expectations (with appropriate consequences) doesn’t help anyone.”

Read those carefully.

These are not teachers arguing that boys don’t need help. They are arguing that lowering expectations is not help.

That absorbing disruption is not compassion.

That offloading the cost of institutional fear onto girls is not equity.

And once again, we are teaching children the exact opposite of what Kevin McCallister learns alone in that house: that dignity comes from being trusted with responsibility, not protected from it; that standards are not punishment; and that love without boundaries is not love at all.

This is not denial. It’s diagnosis.

And if we don’t learn from the last overcorrection, we’re going to keep repeating the same mistake — just with a new justification and a new group quietly paying the price.

This is where Kevin McCallister comes back in — not as nostalgia bait, but as a case study.

At the beginning of Home Alone, Kevin’s idea of masculinity is almost entirely borrowed. It’s gangsters on TV. Tough talk. Performative menace. The movie-within-the-movie threats — “Keep the change, ya filthy animal” — are funny precisely because they’re hollow.

Kevin is trying on adult male power like a costume, mimicking the aesthetics without understanding the substance.

But the film doesn’t leave him there.

What’s striking, watching it now, is how quickly Kevin’s version of “being a man” shifts away from bravado and toward competence. He goes grocery shopping. He clips coupons. He navigates a hostile adult world with politeness and alertness.

He prays a blessing over his boxed mac and cheese — not just thanking God for the food, but for “the people who sold it on sale.” He stares himself down in the mirror with aftershave not to prove he’s fearless, but to become brave.

None of this is flashy. None of it is violent. It’s domestic, disciplined, grounded. Masculinity expressed as self-command.

And then — only then — when circumstances force the issue, Kevin steps into something heavier. He doesn’t go looking for a fight. He doesn’t posture. He defends his home because no one else is there to do it. He accepts responsibility not because it’s thrilling, but because it’s necessary.

He becomes, temporarily, the man of the house.

What matters is that the movie treats this as growth, not indulgence. Kevin isn’t excused because he’s scared. He isn’t protected from consequences. He’s trusted with agency.

My best guess is that an equally intelligent, equally resourceful eight-year-old girl in the same situation might have solved the problem differently — by contacting the police earlier, seeking outside help, arranging safety in a way that removed her from direct confrontation. That would have been appropriate. Smart. Good.

It also would have meant the burglars got away with it.

And that difference matters — not because one approach is morally superior, but because it reflects something real about how boys and girls are different, both innately and due to socialization, in how they are often encouraged to engage with danger, responsibility, and conflict.

One path emphasizes self-containment and endurance. The other emphasizes help-seeking and risk avoidance.

Healthy societies need both.

What they cannot survive is the systematic erosion of either.

Right now, what teachers are describing is a world in which boys are increasingly shielded from expectations instead of being helped to meet them — and girls are increasingly expected to absorb the fallout. That doesn’t produce strong boys or resilient girls.

It produces resentment, fragility, and a quiet loss of faith in fairness itself.

Kevin’s story works because it assumes something we’ve grown allergic to saying out loud: that rising to responsibility is how children become capable adults.

That dignity is not the absence of standards, but the invitation to meet them.

We’ve tried the opposite. More than once.

And if we don’t relearn that lesson — slowly, carefully, without swinging to another APBPD extreme — we’re going to keep watching the same moral failure replay itself, while telling ourselves the problem is always somewhere else.

And here’s the part that drives me the most insane, because it’s the part adults keep pretending not to see.

Boys are not stupid.

They know exactly what’s happening.

When boys watch girls do real work — consistently, quietly, competently — and receive little to no acknowledgment for it, while they themselves are lavished with praise for showing up, staying in their seat for ten minutes, or not actively burning the classroom down, they don’t feel encouraged. They feel patronized. Because they are being patronized.

Children have an exquisitely sensitive bullshit detector. Adolescents even more so. When you praise someone for the bare minimum while holding someone else to a real standard, everyone in the room knows who you think is capable — and who you don’t.

That message lands whether you intend it to or not.

And the message is not kindness. It is not compassion. It is not equity.

It is condescension dressed up as concern.

You cannot set boys up to succeed by treating them as if competence is beyond their reach. You cannot teach responsibility by shielding them from consequences. You cannot build dignity by lowering the bar until stepping over it requires no effort at all.

What you build instead is resentment — toward the girls who “make them look bad,” toward the teachers who clearly don’t expect much, and toward a system that feels fake even when it claims to be benevolent.

Meanwhile, girls notice too.

They notice that their work is expected, not celebrated. That their self-control is assumed, not rewarded.

That their mistakes are punished as character flaws while boys’ are framed as growing pains.

They internalize that someone else’s comfort is their responsibility, and that excellence is simply the cost of admission.

So let’s talk about the future for a second, because I don’t think we’re being nearly honest enough about where this leads.

What do we think happens when a generation of boys grows up coddled by institutions that are trying to save them rather than educate them — protected from consequences, buffered from failure, praised for effort that barely exists — while the girls alongside them have been held to high standards all along?

Do we think this produces men ready to step up and help fix a society that is very clearly in trouble?

Or does it produce men who feel quietly humiliated, deeply entitled, and profoundly unprepared — men who have been taught, implicitly, that the world owes them affirmation but never taught how to earn it?

And what does that do to relations between the sexes?

Because here’s the uncomfortable question no one seems eager to ask: if we continue down this road, are we actually solving the fatherlessness crisis — or are we setting ourselves up for a deeper, more entrenched matriarchy where women do the work, hold the standards, manage the systems, and quietly carry the load, while men drift between grievance and dependency?

That’s not empowerment. That’s social rot.

Again: boys are not stupid. They can feel when they’re being managed instead of respected. They can tell when expectations have been lowered “for their own good.” And they will react to that knowledge — not always immediately, not always constructively, but inevitably.

If we genuinely care about boys — not as a political project, not as a demographic to be rescued, but as future men — then we have to stop lying to them. We have to stop confusing lowered standards with mercy. We have to stop treating responsibility like a cruelty and competence like an unreasonable demand.

Because the truth is this: treating boys as if they can’t rise is one of the surest ways to make sure they don’t.

And no amount of well-intentioned praise is going to fix the damage that does.

Kevin McCallister didn’t become competent because the adults in his life lowered their expectations. He became competent because reality didn’t. The world asked something of him, and the movie trusted him to answer.

That’s the thread running through all of this — from classrooms to culture to that quiet church pew on Christmas Eve.

Children don’t grow into dignity by being spared standards. They grow into it by being trusted with them.

If we want boys who can actually stand up and shoulder responsibility — not posture, not perform, not rage — then we might start by remembering what a silly little Christmas movie understood perfectly well: that rising to the moment is how you become the kind of person worth counting on.

Coda: Fathers Have To Step Up And Solve This Problem

Let’s be blunt about something that should be self-evident but, in our ass-backwards culture, somehow isn’t: fathers matter. Fathers matter every bit as much as mothers. For boys. For girls. For human beings.

And before you start whining, I am accepting no excuses about family courts being “unfair.”

There’s a statistic that demolishes one of the favorite justifications people trot out. In 91% of custody cases, the parents mutually decide on custody. The family court judge just signs off. More than NINE OUT OF TEN TIMES. So no, the judge isn’t some secret sorcerer handing dads short shrift most of the time.

Most of the time, the parents agree to the arrangement themselves.

In other words, most of the time Dad gets exactly what he agrees he should have — no more and no less.

And here’s the part people like to skip over: fathers who actually fight for custody often win custody or shared custody. When men give enough of a damn to fight, they do very well in court. Between 79 and 92% got full or shared custody according to two studies.

So let’s get real about the usual rebuttal — “Well, they don’t fight harder because they know they’ll lose.” That claim is bullshit. But even if it weren’t, it still wouldn’t matter.

The possibility of losing a court fight is not, in any universe, an excuse for a whole-ass man to walk away and abandon his children.

We used to expect men to storm beaches and kill Nazis.

Now we excuse them from going to a climate-controlled building to talk to an adult wearing a robe to fight to stay part of their kids’ lives because it might be scary, or expensive, or — gasp — not fair.

Boo-fucking-hoo.

Life isn’t fair. And nothing worth doing is easy.

And I don’t say that as some abstract tough-guy posturing. I’m literally a disabled woman with an anxiety disorder, and I am more of a man than any man who uses that excuse — sorry not sorry.

Now zoom out.

Across the country, legislatures are increasingly moving toward default 50/50 shared parenting or seriously considering it — because the evidence is overwhelming that children do better when both parents are actively present in their lives.

Let that sink in. Not as trophies. Not as bargaining chips in a scorecard. Not as concessions to ideology. But as actual human beings with irreplaceable roles in raising those children.

And girls need their fathers every bit as much as boys do — emotionally, psychologically, developmentally. Having two engaged parents isn’t a luxury. It’s a foundation for long-term well-being.

This isn’t about courts being perfect. It’s about fathers being present. It’s about accountability, courage, and refusing surrender before the battle has even begun.

It’s about doing the hard thing not because it’s easy, not because it’s fair, but because your children deserve both of their parents fully in their lives.

If we want stronger families, stronger children, and a society that actually produces adults capable of taking responsibility, we start by telling fathers — honestly, relentlessly — that their role is not optional.

That their absence has consequences.

And that the moment they stop excusing themselves is the moment everything changes.

I know it’s hard — I’m not pretending it isn’t — but a good man ought to be willing to die for his kids.

This? This is a good deal easier than dying.