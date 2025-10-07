Halfway through the ’68 VW Bug drawing, I realized I was grinning like an idiot.

Not at “likes,” not at sales — at the graphite itself doing exactly what I asked.

I was sitting at the opposite end of his couch from

. We were watching an interesting documentary and eating dinner. I had a pencil wrap laid out and was balancing a drawing board between my thighs and the edge of my table.

Josh, who loves the 1968 Bug, kept sneaking glances at it and smiling.

I enjoyed his enjoyment, but mostly I enjoyed how fun it was to really understand this object — to get it in the way that only drawing allows.

And it hit me that I wanted one human being to own that feeling forever.

So I’m changing things up — editing my bootstrap dream.

Quick housekeeping before the why: before this new rhythm begins, I’m clearing out what’s left. I have a small stack of prints from earlier projects — the Halloween owl, haunted pumpkins, not-haunted pumpkins, red radio flyer, Trump Fight, Charlie Kirk, Texas bluebonnet, happy duck, and bicycle mailbox. Pictures are here. For this sale only, $100 (shipping included) gets you one of everything while supplies last. Once they’re gone, they’re gone. Here’s that link.

Realizing that the joy I was both experiencing and looking forward to was one person having the VW Bug made something my therapist and I discussed recently come into sharper focus.

I’ve realized that I get far more joy out of sending off an original drawing than mailing a print.

There’s something alive about it. The texture of the paper, the small imperfections, the fact that no one else will ever have that exact piece.

Prints are fun, and I smile about the fact that every sale is a baby step towards Uncle Sam not owning my soul and home ownership being something other than a lottery-win fantasy — but they don’t make my heart lift when I drop them at the post office. (Also, I’ve never once accidentally bent an original while trying to fit it into the world’s most uncooperative mailer, which is saying something.)

And honestly, I set myself up for disappointment when a print doesn’t sell as well as I hoped. That’s not something I need to keep doing to myself.

Drawing has become the one thing that consistently steadies me — and I desperately need it to stay a source of anti-disappointment in my life, not another metric for self-critique and starting point for feelings of failure.

So I’m changing how I work. From now on, I’ll scan most originals at high resolution before they leave my studio, and prints will still be available — but only on request. I’ve set up a new email just for that: vtwriterartist at gmail dot com.

Not every original will be available for prints. The one at the bottom of this post, of a 1968 VW Bug, will not be. It was so much fun to draw, and I learned so much from it — the way it’s the Platonic ideal of cars for so many people, and why, among other things — that I get enormous joy out of the idea of just one person having it forever.

But I’ll make it clear with each piece if it will ever be available for prints or not. If you ever want a print or an original, just write and ask. Going forward, prints will be pay-what-you-want with a minimum of $25, which covers archival paper, priority shipping, and insurance, plus my time carting them to the post office.

For originals, the minimum will be $200, and in most cases they’ll go to the highest bidder after about a week. That seems the fairest and most sustainable way to do it. That covers art supplies, a tube, shipping with double insurance (so if the post office loses it, I can reimburse you and/or get paid to draw another one for you), and a bit of the time involved.

I’ll include a small footer at the bottom of most posts showing whichever original is currently available, so you can always see what’s up next.

This whole shift feels like the start of a new chapter. I got as far as I could on my own — which was pretty damn far — and now I’m taking lessons from a local working artist whose technical skill I really admire.

For the first time in a long time, I have real hope that my art will get better soon, and I want to lean into that instead of hanging onto past work like it’s evidence — and move forward into an arena less likely to feed feelings of failure or disappointment.

And just to be clear: I’m not giving up on paying off my own student loans instead of waiting for taxpayers to do it for me. That’s not what this is about. It’s about finding a way to keep pressing forward on that goal with hope and joy instead of disappointment.

If you’ve been meaning to grab something, this is your moment — and if you want to help me step into this next stage, lighter and saner and still chipping away at those loans, your purchase helps make that real.

A fresh start and the closing of one artistic chapter — which will, I hope, lead to a next chapter that’s more fun.

Very little is more fun than nailing a drawing, and now that I’m learning new ways to draw, the hope is real.

Original For Sale (will NOT be made into prints, ever)

Graphite (Caran D’Ache drawing pencils and Bosco Wood pencils by Shigeki Miyamoto for the HB values) on Strathmore 400 Series drawing paper, 11x14.

Email vtwriterartist at gmail dot com with an offer if you’d like to own it. Will go to the highest bidder toward the end of this week!