Holly’s Substack

Holly’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lorenz Gude's avatar
Lorenz Gude
11h

I learned to not lead with an explanation of who I am from a rule of Peterson's - 'don't say things that make you weaker'. Whenever I felt it necessary to explain why I am the way I am I could feel the falling sensation in the third chakra. Power draining away unnecessarily. So good for you for finding a way to stop doing that kind of thing to yourself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
April's avatar
April
9h

Excellent post ! I’m working on ceasing to explain why I have boundaries. It comes up around the fact that I need to wind down for bed at eight and shut off my devices including not getting on the phone. Staying on a schedule for sleep is well known to be important for health and since I get up for work at five am I need ti go to bed early. I’m amazed at how many adults find they need to argue with me about this or call or text me after my stated bedtime. I used to give long speeches about being in recovery and needing to take care of myself and blah but why not just say I’m off my devices at 8, if you want to talk to me call tomorrow ? I also don’t handle travel well at this point in my life so when looking for a job I just don’t apply for ones that require travel. No need to argue or justify it. I think we get trapped in psychological and neurological explanations and then feel like we owe them to others - or at least I struggle with that. I want to be more like those who just do what they need to do without comment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Holly MathNerd
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture