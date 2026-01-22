From time to time, readers ask whether I can do privately what I do publicly here:

take a complex dataset, interrogate the claims being made from it, and explain — clearly and rigorously — what actually follows and what does not.

The short answer is: sometimes, yes.

One important boundary is worth stating plainly. For me, mathematics is not a rhetorical tool; it is the highest expression of reality we have. I cannot and will not bend, shade, or selectively interpret quantitative findings to fit a predetermined narrative. If the data contradicts the story someone hopes to tell, my obligation is to the data — not the story. That constraint is non-negotiable, and it is the reason this kind of work is only useful to people who genuinely want to know what is true.

Just as importantly, I’m unusually good at translating that mathematical reality into forms nontechnical readers can actually understand — not to persuade them, but to give them a defensible mental model they can use to make decisions going forward.

With my employer’s permission, I’m announcing that I am open to a small number of short-term consulting engagements where the client already has access to the relevant data and wants an independent, adversarial analysis of the claims being drawn from it.

This is not general analytics work, and it is not ongoing advisory. It is translation-plus-verification: determining what a dataset actually supports, and explaining that boundary clearly enough that nontechnical decision-makers can reason from it correctly.

Think scoped reviews, sanity checks, or written analyses designed to hold up under scrutiny — legal, journalistic, or policy — of the sort I’ve done publicly in recent posts examining federal procurement data, fraud claims, and competition narratives.

The kind of work I can be helpful on looks roughly like this:

Stress-testing high-stakes claims made from administrative or observational datasets

Identifying base-rate errors, false positives, selection effects, and category mistakes

Translating technical issues into clear explanations for nontechnical decision-makers

Flagging where rhetoric has outrun evidence — and where it has not

Translating mathematically subtle issues into explanations that remain accurate under simplification — so nontechnical readers understand the limits of what the data does and does not say

Clients typically already have:

a dataset they rely on, and

a claim they intend to make, defend, or challenge.

My role is not to produce talking points, but to tell you — plainly — what the data actually supports, what it does not, and where the risks lie if those distinctions are ignored.

I work under mutual NDAs as a matter of course, and engagements are explicitly scoped and time-limited.

If this sounds relevant, you can reach me at hollymathnerd@gmail.com with a brief description of the question you’re trying to answer and the data you have available.

If it’s not a fit, I’ll say so quickly.