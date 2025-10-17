This is an entry in my Vermont 251 Club series. The main post — which lists all 252 places in Vermont — is here. As I visit each one and write about it, the name will become a live link. I sometimes paywall these and sometimes don’t, depending on my mood. Here are a few free ones. But in general, most of the series will be paywalled, so if you think you would enjoy reading more of these, here’s a coupon to help you subscribe a little cheaper.

Every time I hear — or say — the word Barre (pronounced “Berry,” yes), I get that little thrill in my stomach. It’s not quite nostalgia, not quite tension — a kind of kinetic anticipation, like a coil about to unspool.

So when Josh asked, “Want to go have lunch in Barre while we wait on your car?” I felt it at once. We’d just dropped my car off for snow tires, and he came along both to give me a ride home and as insurance — to make sure I didn’t get talked into some over-the-moon, super-fancy tire concession that outstripped what I really needed.

Riding shotgun, I rehearsed the name in my mind: Barre.

The name still thrills me because it’s mentioned in one of my favorite novels, A Prayer for Owen Meany. The book is brilliant, a modern classic. The version I own has a one-sentence summary on the back:

Owen Meany, the only son of a New Hampshire granite quarrier, believes he is God’s instrument; he is.

Owen grows up in Barre before moving to New Hampshire with his parents. Among the novel’s many layers of meaning and brilliance, Irving named the town where the main events take place “Gravesend, New Hampshire.” When I read the book the first dozen times, I heard it in my head as “Grave-send.” When I got hearing technology and was able to listen to the audiobook, I heard that the narrator pronounced it as “Grave’s End.”

Owen Meany also helped me solidify one of the few definitions I still depend on:

“Anyone can be sentimental about the nativity; any fool can feel like a Christian at Christmas. But Easter is the main event; if you don’t believe in the resurrection, you’re not a believer. If you don’t believe in Easter,” Owen Meany said. “Don’t kid yourself — Don’t call yourself a Christian.” —from A Prayer for Owen Meany

That line echoes every time I pass through, or even think about, a place named Barre, maybe because I keep returning to questions of clarity, meaning, and shared definitions.

Josh and I go to Hope Cemetery in Barre every year or so (we were there just last month) — partly because it’s an uncanny blend of memory and mastery, stone and story, and partly because it reminds me that permanence is always a conversation.

It’s one of the most famous cemeteries in the world, filled with stunning statuary work. Here are a few pictures, with more at the end.

Barre has always carried its name like a promise. Chartered in 1780 as Wildersburgh, the community held its first meeting in 1793. That same year, a dispute over the name led to a famously physical resolution: one man wanted “Holden,” another “Barre,” and — local legend goes — they resolved it in a fistfight. The victor is said to have declared, “By God, the name be Barre.”

For most of its early life, the place was quietly agrarian. But after the War of 1812, when railroad lines finally reached it (notably in 1875 and again in 1888 via a quarry railroad) the granite industry exploded, remaking the town’s economy, architecture, and identity.

Barre calls itself the “Granite Center of the World,” a title born of that era and still felt in every carved façade and monument.

Immigrants — especially Italian and Scottish stoneworkers — poured in to join the masonry trade. Many of them lived, labored, and died within sight of the quarries and the sheds, and their work became their memorial.

The downtown Josh and I walked through is a palimpsest of that boom: granite-trimmed storefronts, utilitarian blocks made elegant by their stonework, the occasional carved relief that whispers: this is not a place without dignity.

Josh and I went first to an antique store that proudly “doesn’t believe in electronic money”. Multiple signs insist “Cash is good” and “No Credit Cards No Debit Cards No Checks….”

The place smelled faintly of dust and lemon oil. Josh, a serious collector of kerosene lamps, went straight to the back. I roamed the aisles looking for shapes I might want to draw later — curved glass, rusted hinges, anything with character.

Out on the street, we passed a storefront rented by a fatherhood group — men teaching other men how to show up for their kids. In 2025, that’s quietly radical.

Then we went to lunch at the Tasty Bites Diner.

Inside, it’s Americana unfiltered: glossy metal signs promising Burgers & Fries Served Here; walls lined with Go Jump in the Lake and Gone Fishing plaques; a window dressed with pumpkins and plastic leaves; a blackboard shouting Fresh Baked Pie in looping script.

The menu is on laminated printer paper and ads for every local institution rest on pink paper mats under your elbows. The whiteboard near the kitchen lists every pie known to humankind — banana cream, chocolate cream, coconut, lemon meringue, peanut butter, key lime, even something called “Canadian Meat Pie.”

Our waitress moved with the un-self-conscious limp of someone who works through pain because that’s what you do. When I effortlessly, and happily, slipped into my Southern-girl “ma’am” mode, she didn’t blink. Everyone behind the counter, and all around us, seemed like someone who’d already done a full day’s work before breakfast. The food was straightforward diner comfort — burgers, fries, thick-cut pie slices — and exactly right.

But what struck me wasn’t the food. It was the people.

Blue collar people, who know what women and men are, who are in touch with material reality and in no way susceptible to bullshit, who want to be left alone and to leave others alone.

Vermont is Woke AF, particularly in its government and institutions — there is no question about this. But I am not as black-pilled about the place as many others. Because of the Electoral College (which I support wholeheartedly; this is not an argument against it, just an observation) people often don’t bother to vote.

I knew many Mississippi liberals who didn’t bother to vote because the state would go blood-red anyway. Likewise, I personally know several non-Woke Vermonters who don’t bother.

When you do the math: Trump and Vance got 35% of the vote in Barre. But Barre’s turnout rate was only 45%. If we conservatively give Trump and Vance just 25% of the 55% who didn’t vote (and, given the demographics of the town, it’s likely higher) that means, at a minimum, fully half — and likely well more than half — of this town is not Woke.

Those were the people who surrounded us.

Sitting there, among these sensible blue-collar people, I reflected on how ironic it is that those people aren’t more online. They have their sanity in large part because they’re not — Josh and I were the only ones I saw checking a phone at any point — but it also means that they don’t understand how fucked-up things really are, or how badly we need their wisdom.

These are not people who’d fall for Woke bullshit like “furry” or “they/them” or “demisexual.” But they’re also not people who would fall for the way Communist thinking, long a mainstay of the political left, is now sneaking back into the right.

Depending on which part of the right you talk to, there’s a decent chance they have a new oppressive bourgeoisie (women, Jews, blacks, etc.) that’s busily oppressing a new victim class proletariat (men, Gentiles, whites, etc.) and they’re happily rationalizing how to attack the evil bourgeoisie values that make the oppressor class so bad by formally suppressing their voices, ability to make choices, political power, etc.

But these sane, not-online types? They are not susceptible to anti-individual, Communist, group-based thinking. They are rugged individualists, which is the only ideal that might save us, and the one we are losing the fastest.

They are the people we should be electing to office — but none of them have the money to run.

And, by and large, they’re all far too sane to want it.

Ah, irony.

Still, maybe that’s the reason for hope. If people like this — the ones who build, fix, and show up — can be reached, if they can see that it’s worse than they think, that it isn’t just college kids with crazy commie bullshit anymore, then maybe their sanity and courage can still be rallied to save what’s left.

Am I insane to be so optimistic?

Most sentences that start with Am I insane end with yes, so I’ll leave it there.

Barre’s statues — those quiet marvels of hand-cut granite in Hope Cemetery — seem to understand. They don’t sermonize about sanity; they just embody it.

They stand for work done well.

Precision over posture.

Permanence earned one hammer strike at a time.

Maybe that’s what this town still offers: a reminder that decency, like stone, endures longest when it isn’t trying to impress anyone.

