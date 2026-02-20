As of today, the car is paid off.

Completely. Title-in-hand (metaphorically, and soon literally), no-asterisks paid off.

I like measurable progress. I like clean numbers. And I really like redirecting money away from banks and toward my own future. The long, grinding kind of debt doesn’t disappear all at once — it dies in pieces. Today was one of those pieces.

Now I get to roll that payment into paying off the rest. Student loans aren’t terrible in interest, and the math says Thanksgiving 2027 if I stay disciplined — sooner if art sells well, if politicians keep publishing books I can dismantle for sport, and if I remain slightly feral about it.

By the way — when I’m done, everything here goes public. No paywalls. No tiers. Just work. I’ll likely open comments permanently too, once the background anxiety tied to billing and visibility is gone for good.

We’re not there yet.

But we’re closer than we were yesterday.

And momentum is addictive. Dopamine jacking in the best way.

Gavin Newsom’s Young Man in a Hurry drops Tuesday, February 24.

I’ll download the Kindle version at midnight, read it immediately, and have a full, thorough, deeply unsparing review ready in time for paid subscribers to laugh over breakfast.

If you’ve read my dissections of Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, or Karine Jean-Pierre, you already know how this works.

I read the entire book.

I pull the receipts.

I quote generously.

I separate narrative from reality.

Then I let my snark flag fly.

My reviews are thorough enough that you can convincingly pretend you’ve read the book yourself — without giving Governor Lucifer a penny or a minute of your time.

You can give your pennies to me instead.

One other thing I’ve noticed lately: I’m handling winter much better this year than I did last year.

Of course, some external factors help. No young, healthy friends have dropped dead (as happened going into last winter, which was defined by grief). My work situation is genuinely amazing — I love my job, I work for someone I deeply respect, my closest colleague is a brilliant teacher and my skills level up a little every week. That part is hella fun.

Stability matters.

Progress matters.

And yes — paying off the car helps. It helps a lot.

There’s something psychologically powerful about eliminating a fixed monthly obligation.

The freedom of more bandwidth, quiet, and forward motion is glorious.

So in the spirit of forward motion, here are a few things currently making my days better. One of the very best parts of having a small platform like this is getting to share my joy with you.

Not doomscrolling. Not outrage. Only one of them is even vaguely discourse-related.

Just things that are genuinely interesting, funny, skill-building, or oddly beautiful. All life-affirming.

Sketchbox is a monthly art subscription that sends curated supplies designed to work together. I used to subscribe (in a less debt-aggressive era) and discovered tools I never would have bought on my own. They now sell surplus past boxes and individual supplies on a separate site, including a jaw-dropping $39.99 option for 10 high-quality items — which I recently used to build a watercolor setup that’s easier on my thumb. The box is excellent and for $40, felt like flat-out robbing them. If you or your kids like art, it’s a fantastic resource.

Jazza is the god of art YouTube. Wild talent, absurd challenges, excellent tutorials. Favorites include drawing book characters strictly from their written descriptions (not movie actors), doing a Bob Ross tutorial based on audio only, and another while colorblind. His content is amazing even if you’re not an artist — high-energy, entertaining, and genuinely anti-depressant.

SuperRaeDizzle is another art YouTuber I find oddly and wonderfully fascinating. I don’t know what it is about her — she’s just deeply watchable. (My therapist said, “My guess would be secure attachment,” which made me laugh.) Favorites include her locating paint colors that no longer get manufactured anywhere, her review of the blackest, most light-absorbing paint in existence and her exposure of Louis Vuitton rebranding a $30 watercolor set and selling it for $2,000.

Stephen Spencer’s accidental children’s opera universe: he’s a music theory professor who turns the little stories his three-year-old babbles into fully orchestrated songs. They’re magical and unexpectedly moving. About a dozen are on his Instagram, two on YouTube.

Lionel Shriver’s new novel — a brilliant, engrossing story set during the Biden administration, built around an affluent white liberal woman (one of the ever-present AWFL being discussed these days) who quite literally puts her money where her mouth is and takes in a migrant. It’s brilliant, and I used an Audible credit to get the audiobook to enjoy it again in a new way. Full review here.

Buck Angel’s recent cultural commentary. Buck is a transsexual man — a woman who surgically and chemically altered her body to appear male — and unlike today’s gender ideology circus, Buck is honest and grounded in responsibility. A recent video addressing the rise in mass shooters identifying as trans is a good example. Buck also platforms detransitioners and is uncompromising about protecting children from decisions they cannot understand or consent to. It’s discourse-related — but in a clarifying way.

And finally — something that’s been quietly, steadily improving:

My art.

Over the past few months, especially since my recent cortisone shot, something has clicked.

My control is better. My values are stronger. My patience is deeper.

The gap between what I see and what I can put on paper is narrowing, which is a deeply satisfying experience if you care about craft.

Given that I might lose drawing entirely someday — post-traumatic arthritis is a bitch — this makes me very, very happy.

The drawing pictured here is one example. It’s Luminance colored pencil on 9x12 Strathmore 500 mixed media paper — which is a fancy way of saying fancy paper that forgives my nonsense and makes the colors (which are from high-end pencils rated to be lightfast for two centuries) behave like children who understand that Santa isn’t real and Mom and Dad are managing the gift budget.

I’m selling it in the service of accelerating debt payoff. If you’d like to give it a good home (and help me kill the remaining balances faster), email:

vtwriterartist at gmail dot com

Make me an offer. I’ll mail it out on Monday or Tuesday to the highest bidder.

I like measurable progress. I also like art funding that progress.