Audio Post #1

Yesterday, I published a short story, “Househusbands and Happenstance.” While it’s gotten fewer readers than is typical for me, everyone who’s read it and commented, DM’d, or emailed me has really enjoyed it, and asked for more.

It’s the story of a dark version of me — someone who leaned into every negative character trait, instead of fighting them — who uses data science to fix what the Woke idiots in Burlington broke during COVID. It was enormously fun to write, now that I’m mostly over my recent depression.

And several people asked for an audio version.

I won’t do it myself, for the same reason I won’t do podcasts — I’m deaf. My voice sounds weird and there are way too many words I’ve never heard, so I make pronunciation errors left and right.

But

agreed to read it, and did a great job. I wanted it to sound like Alex (the dark version of me who narrates the story) was just talking to the listener, as if answering the question, “Tell me about the most interesting, complicated stunt you ever got away with.” She nailed it.

I’m going to write more. I’m only committing to one a month (so the next one will be no later than April 17) but it may be more often than that; it depends on how busy I am at work and how inspired I feel.

This will be the one and only “free sample” — in the future, both the full text of the story and the audio version of each installment will be behind the paywall.

So, if you enjoy the idea of a dark version of me — one who went to therapy long enough to learn to cope but not long enough to learn to be a decent human being, ha ha — using mathematics and data science to fix all the shit that the Woke idiots in Burlington broke, well, now’s your chance to upgrade your subscription.

Barbara is the audiobook reader; I’m the author. (The settings don’t allow a clear differentiation.)