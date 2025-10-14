Coming Soon for Paid Subs

Yesterday was Canadian Thanksgiving, and all day I kept feeling the phantom tug of habit — that flicker of anticipation that I was about to get a message from Adam with pictures of his gorgeous, prodigy-level pies.

Adam died suddenly last December. I miss him.

A few weeks ago, I finally gave Adam’s intended Christmas present to

— a rolling pin with personalized carving, so that the dough will say

He would have loved it.

Made with love by Adam.

Josh’s apple pie is just as tasty, but less beautiful, than Adam’s. At some point he’ll make it for me, using the rolling pin, and I’ll cry some more.

Despite the pull toward my phone, hoping for pictures, it isn’t the kind of grief where I forget he’s gone. I’m past that. It’s quieter now, more architectural.

The rooms of my life that he used to fill with laughter and teasing and care are still standing, but unfurnished. No one has moved into them.

I live beside their emptiness, learning to keep the doors open.

Meanwhile, Vermont is between seasons, in its own kind of indecision. Half the state has committed to Winter Mode — scarves, wool hats, boots — while the other half walks around in shorts like it’s still August.

I’m doing something in between: thermal underwear and gym shorts for the pockets, a math T-shirt, and my Chuck Taylors. The Chucks are a small, vanishing pleasure; I’ll have to give them up when the first ice hits, because I’m both deaf and clumsy and don’t need to add gravity to my list of adversaries.

For now I wear them with gratitude, counting the steps until frost. Inside, I’ll wear my embroidered Christmas pair — bright, silly, and wonderful — because putting on shoes marks the start of the workday.

This year, I’m trying not to regret my clumsiness.

To treat the small, private act of wearing them as enough.

The weather hasn’t taken full control yet, but it’s coming — soon the cold and the potential for snow will dictate everything. I find myself preparing by making small, deliberate choices toward comfort: thick socks, a softer blanket, a cup of really good hot chocolate I’ll buy later today.

And every time I think about warmth, I also think about luck.

I didn’t do anything to deserve this life — the apartment, the art supplies, one of the four good therapists left on earth, the view from my window.

Yes, I had an outlier-bad childhood, statistically and spiritually, but so do lots of other people, and somehow I was handed just enough grace to build a second life out of it.

There’s a joy in self-teaching that I can’t quite explain, a kind of intimacy between effort and discovery. Self-teaching has brought me the two deepest joys of my life, math and art — specifically, drawing in graphite, charcoal, and colored pencil.

I have no innate gifts for either, but I do have the ability to learn through persistence and curiosity, and I treasure that as one of my great undeserved blessings.

Lately I’ve been spending evenings working on number theory problems again — the kind that make time disappear.

A lot of people work as hard or harder than I do, but I can see another way I was lucky: just enough IQ to make that work compound, to bridge effort with the miracle of insight.

My efforts compound, as do everyone’s, but there’s a high interest rate that helps the balance grow.

It feels like standing on a ladder that someone else built.

Some nights, when I walk home from downtown, I see a deer that feeds on the apple trees near my apartment.

Twice now I’ve startled it with my flashlight — 3,500 lumens cutting through the dark — and both times it froze before bounding into the woods. Last night, it didn’t notice me until I was ten feet away.

I’m never quite sure how to describe what I hear in those moments; my hearing is technology-generated, and the sounds of the world arrive to me a little differently. The deer makes a noise that seems, to my idiosyncratic interpretation, half scared and half annoyed, as if torn between flight and protest, and then there’s a pause — that suspended breath before motion — before it finally runs.

Only later did I wonder if I’d been foolish to get that close, if fear might have made it charge.

But the thought doesn’t haunt me. There’s something sacred about that nearness, about sharing the dark with something alive enough to startle.

It reminds me that wildness lives beside me, nourished by the same trees, a quiet counterweight to the coming snow.

When I drive these long fall routes through the hills, surrounded by the slow collapse of color, I keep thinking about how astonishing it is that this is my life — that I can do this, in my car, bought with my money, from my job, in the career of my choice.

It’s an ordinary thing that would be an impossible dream for many women on this planet—perhaps most—and certainly for most women throughout history.

The air is sharp, the light thin, and my shoes squeak against the pedals.

There is grief in me, but there is also wonder — not the kind that erases pain, but the kind that insists on standing beside it, pointing quietly to everything that still glows.