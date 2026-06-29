The anthology Rebel Girls gathers fifty contributors from around the world — the Netherlands, Spain, the US, the UK, Taiwan, China, Afghanistan, Australia — to ask questions about what it means to be a girl right now. Questions beyond clickbait and easy answers.

Behind the perfect selfies, the collection argues, the mental health of teenage girls is quietly crumbling: hours a day on social media steeped in rigid sex stereotypes and victimhood culture, widespread anxiety and low self-esteem, and routine exposure to violent p*rn.

The anthology is especially attentive to the girls who don't conform (i.e. lesbians, and girls with autism or ADHD) who are pressured to resolve that discomfort by identifying as boys.

But, I am pleased to report, the book isn't a catalog of despair. It tells the stories of young rebels pushing back against stereotype and the sicker aspects of our culture to forge their own path, and it includes the words and photographs of those young women themselves.

I haven’t read it all yet. I’m enjoying reading my contributor’s copy at a leisurely pace, one or two essays a day.

Yes, I said “contributor’s copy”.

One of my Substack posts has been included!

You can read the original version here, or if you’d like to support this effort, you can buy a copy here through Amazon or here through the official site. Follow the editor on Twitter here.

As I said, I haven’t read the whole thing yet, and I won’t review it when I do. Laying out my priors in a rigorous way is important to me, and how in God’s name would one do that about a book one is in?

I’ll leave you with this: even the ones I don’t agree with are thought-provoking and interesting.

Being chosen for this flattered me enormously — being picked for an anthology is the kind of thing 2021-me would have assumed happened to other people, the serious ones — and the process turned out to be one of the quietly novel pleasures of being modestly successful at this.

I'd never been edited before, not really, and watching someone who knows what they're doing take a sentence I'd already decided was finished and make it better was humbling in the good way. Then it got translated, which means a version of my argument now exists in a language I can't read, and for all I know it's far more persuasive than the original.

This is a small, permanent uncertainty I've made peace with, mostly by deciding not to think about it. My therapist, who reminds me regularly that I chose mathematics as my life’s work only partly for the intellectual rigor and largely because of “a childish need for certainty that you have yet to outgrow,” will have opinions on this.

In other news: I have a long essay in progress, about American racial tensions and focusing on some of the Karmelo Anthony conspiracy theories that I am watching develop in real time. Expect it later this week.

And I’m almost to 10,000 subscribers, which is both thrilling and a little surreal. Whether you’re here for the first time or you’ve been here since 2021 — thank you!

Original Drawing for Sale

This is a 16x20 piece of art board with a colored pencil (mostly; there’s some acrylic paint pen in the flower) drawing based on a reference photo I took myself. If you’d like to own it, email your bid to vtwriterartist at gmail dot com.