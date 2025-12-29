Part Two: The Practice

In the last post, I said I don’t have a hot take to sell you.

I meant that.

Things are bad and they’re only going to get worse, because the LLMs that most people have access to (Grok, ChatGPT, etc.) are already pretty much at the limits of how good they can get.

By that I mean, they are approaching a structural ceiling. Systems trained on the whole internet got their early gains from genuinely human-generated text — blogs, forums, books, documentation, arguments written by people who were actually trying to say something. But now they’re increasingly training on spaces saturated with AI-generated or AI-assisted content, along with human writing that is itself reacting to AI: disclaimers, accusations, stylistic overcorrections, and meta-arguments about whether something “sounds like AI.” That creates a feedback loop where models are, directly or indirectly, training on their own outputs and on discourse poisoned by the suspicion of those outputs. You can push scale and compute for a while longer, but the marginal signal just isn’t there anymore.

Specialized, tightly curated systems will keep improving — research departments that train a custom LLM only on carefully chosen material of high quality that they know was human written are a different story — but the idea that dumping more internet text into a general model that the public can use will reliably produce better judgment?

Yeah, that’s basically over.

Which means the burden is shifting back where it belongs: onto us.

But for now, so few people understand these systems — their legitimate uses, their abilities, their limits — that they’re being trusted to make decisions for which they cannot be held accountable.

So no, I don’t have a hot take.

What I do have is a practice — one I’ve been building quietly for a while now, partly for my own sanity and partly because I don’t see many alternatives that end anywhere but total passivity or mind-crippling, soul-crushing outrage addiction.

Anyway, part 1 was the problem. This is the concrete part.

Each week, I’m going to send out a small set of math problems and links to YouTube and other resources that refresh you specifically on the skills needed to solve those problems. Do not panic. Hang in there with me. Math is the perfect subject for this because it’s real and not gameable. If you try the problems yourself you’ll build (or re-build real analog skills.) If you just try the AI literacy piece, you’ll know it’s objective and not based in vibes: the robot either got the right answer or it did not. Either way, math is the right topic.

They’re drawn from a source that uses a lot of problems that will be familiar to any high school graduate, and they’re deliberately chosen to be as beginner-friendly and low-stakes as possible. The point is not to test you, but to give you a dignified way to practice thinking again — real thinking, not the “reading takes I agree with and feeling sure I’ve done real thinking” kind — without drama or shame.

The structure comes from the Daily Epsilon of Math calendar, which has one brilliant, disarming design choice: the numerical answer to each problem is simply the date. The answer to the problem on the 7th is 7; the answer to the problem on the 30th is 30. Always. You know where you’re supposed to land; the work is figuring out why.

If all you want is a way to get your analog brain back online — to practice reasoning step by step, without outsourcing the whole process or drowning in vibes — you can stop there. That alone is valuable. For a lot of people, it’s enough.

But on the answer side, I’m going to do something more. Something that I believe, and hope, will be very useful in our AI-mad world, using both my professional expertise and the value of my personal experience.

Each week, I’ll pick one or two — sometimes three — of the problems and use them as a sandbox for a deeper AI literacy lesson.

Not a generic one. Not a TED-talk one. A worked one.

I’ll show you how an LLM explains the problem: what it gets right, what it glosses over, where it sounds confident but quietly cuts corners, and where it’s genuinely helpful — as well as where trusting it would lead you straight into a mistake.

I’ll include the actual prompts I used, along with the changes that improved or degraded the results, because learning how to ask is part of learning how to check.

This isn’t theoretical for me. I’ve spent a lot of time using AI as a teacher — most notably in color theory while transitioning from graphite drawing to colored pencil — and I’ve gotten genuinely good at shaping prompts, interrogating explanations, and extracting useful feedback without surrendering judgment.

Alongside that, I’ll also walk through the math itself, carefully and in plain language. Not because everyone needs the math, but because some of you do.

Some of you want to rebuild capacities you let go dormant.

Some of you want to remember what it feels like to follow an argument from start to finish and know, at the end, why it works.

Some of you want to stop giggling like a nervous 12-year-old and saying “I’m not a math person” or surrendering your understanding of numbers to “experts,” especially now that you know many people are just pasting output from an LLM that’s no better at math than your iPhone’s predictive text function.

I’m a very good math tutor, and I’m going to give detailed, step-by-step answers. Not necessarily to all seven problems every week, but to nearly all of them — including many that aren’t used for AI literacy lessons — because this is fun for me, and because clear explanations create genuine light-bulb moments. That’s a thing I’m good at.

Both audiences matter here.

This is not about turning anyone into a “math person.” It’s not about speed, cleverness, or proving anything about your intelligence. It’s about rebuilding judgment — the ability to tell when something actually holds together and when it merely sounds like it does.

AI is just the pressure test.

Used well, these tools can be genuinely helpful. Used uncritically, they’re an engine for quiet, compounding errors — especially for people who’ve been trained to confuse fluency with truth and confidence with competence.

What I’m offering here is a way to practice not doing that.

Slowly. Repeatedly. With feedback that doesn’t care how sure you sound.

If that sounds like something you need right now, you’re in the right place.

And if it sounds like a better use of your limited attention than reading one more culture-war hot take — the kind that gives a brief rush of moral superiority and then leaves you feeling smaller, angrier, and no more capable than before — then welcome.

This is an alternative to that cycle, not a judgment on how you got caught in it. I’m not just caught in it myself, I’ve been getting paid, essentially, to perpetuate it.

But I’m desperate for something better.

So let’s get to work.

Here you’ll find the Week 1 problems (January 1–7, 2026), and here is the post with the answers and the first AI literacy walkthrough. (If you have no interest in trying to solve them yourself, skip to the answer post.) Going forward, the questions will go out by email on Wednesday evenings. The AI literacy and full answer posts will be web-only posts for paid subscribers, linked from the question emails.

If a lot of you do this, I’ll keep it up all year.

If it turns out not to be very popular, I’ll run it through January and February — the problems I’ve already completed — and then stop. Because it is a lot of work.

So much work that when I ran out of work-work I could realistically do without my coworkers’ input, it kept me busy, focused, and less depressed than usual during another lonely Christmas.

It’s good, satisfying work — the kind that leaves me feeling steadier rather than spun-up — and if it finds an audience, I’d be genuinely happy to keep going.

Either way, I’m glad you’re here.

And I’m glad we’re trying something different.