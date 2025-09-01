Utah is beautiful in a way that feels like a dare.

Vermont’s mountains are soft, green, and billboard-free by law — like a landscape curated by a benevolent park ranger.

Utah, by contrast, looked like someone had slapped the wrong Instagram filter on reality: harsh brown ridges, scattered signage that seemed both random and aggressive.

It felt as if the state couldn’t decide between “sublime desert” and “used-car-lot chic.”

It was like standing in front of a Rembrandt and having someone project a pop-up ad for discount mufflers across the canvas.

Of course, by the time I arrived, my trip had already devolved into an absurdist obstacle course. I’d been molested by the TSA, stranded in Denver with dead hearing aids, and menaced by hotel carpet stains that were probably communicating in tongues.

After the retreat, I was on the “best trip” half of my “worst trip, best trip” journey. I saw several art galleries, which was a fun experience — particularly the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, where I discovered that the natural landscape’s wrong filter had an indoor twin: a gallery of objects so aggressively unlovely that even my Xanax-deprived brain had to laugh.

The mountains were brown, the signs were weird, and the art?

Let’s just say it made Denver’s meth-lab hotel look like Versailles.

Here’s a walk through the UMOCA.

Because suffering is best shared — and laughed at.

Behind the paywall: the photos, plus some no-holds-barred snark — think “guided tour,” but led by someone who has learned, come to believe, and consciously decided she’s no longer required to be a nice girl…scalpel and grudge in hand.