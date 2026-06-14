This week I watched a specimen of one of my own hypotheses crawl up out of the swamp, fully grown, and go viral.

It was a strange feeling — like a naturalist who’d spent years sketching an animal from secondhand descriptions and fossil fragments finally watching the thing lumber into the clearing, blink at the sunlight, and make straight for the nearest grieving father.

The specimen is an open letter by Dr. Stacey Patton, addressed to Jeff Metcalf, father of Austin Metcalf — the seventeen-year-old stabbed to death under a track-meet tent in April 2025. It’s called “Dear Jeff Metcalf: Your Son is Dead Because You Failed to Teach Him That Black Boys Have Boundaries”.

She published it the day after Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to thirty-five years for the killing, and as I write this it has well over a thousand comments and is still climbing.

So let’s look at what the letter does.

Patton’s central move is to take Jeff Metcalf’s eulogy for his murdered son and read it as a confession. The father, addressing the court, remembered Austin as a “warrior” and a “leader.” He talked about teaching the boy to fish, about watching him take his first buck. Ordinary grief, in the idiom of a particular kind of American fatherhood.

Patton runs that idiom through a decoder ring and comes out the other side with a thesis: that Austin was raised inside an “emotional curriculum” of conquest and entitlement, that he was “taught” and “trained” to believe he had jurisdiction over other people’s bodies, and that this training is what walked him under that tent and into a knife. You failed to teach your boy that black children have boundaries, she tells the father.

The dead seventeen-year-old, in her telling, authored his own death, and the man who raised him loaded the gun.

She has never met Austin Metcalf. She has never met Jeff Metcalf. She has never spoken to anyone who knew either of them. Every claim she makes about what that boy believed, what he was taught, what he felt in the seconds before he died, is reconstructed entirely from a grieving father’s word choices in a victim-impact statement.

She wasn’t in the home. She wasn’t at the meet. She has a transcript and a decoder ring, and from those two things she builds a complete interior life for a person she never laid eyes on, and then pronounces sentence on it.

She knows exactly how this looks, and she gets out ahead of it — not by softening the move but by justifying it. When black children are killed, she writes, this country puts them on trial: it picked through Trayvon Martin’s text messages, turned Michael Brown’s body into “a referendum on his character,” found a way to interrogate twelve-year-old Tamir Rice. So, she announces, “let’s go post-mortem up in here.” She will do to Austin Metcalf exactly what she says was done to those children. This is offered as justice — the ugly ritual returned in kind.

But notice what she has to ignore to make that analogy work. Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Tamir Rice were unarmed and were killed — by an armed neighborhood watchman, by a police officer, and by a police officer — and in each case the post-mortem scrutiny she describes was the machinery of the killer’s defense: the dead boy’s character put on trial so that the man who shot him could walk. That is the ritual she’s invoking. But look at what she’s invoking it against.

Here the dead boy, Austin Metcalf, is the unarmed one. Here the killing was done with a concealed knife against someone who threw a shove. And here the system did not exonerate the killer — a jury convicted him of murder.

Patton has taken a script written to excuse the killing of the unarmed and aimed it at the unarmed victim. She isn’t returning an old injustice in kind.

She’s running it backwards and calling the inversion justice.

Her inversion is not just cruel, it’s flat-out wrong. Factually inaccurate. The whole letter rests on a single factual premise — that Austin was the aggressor, the one who “chose to approach and confront,” who believed “another person’s space was his to control.”

A jury that sat through a week of testimony reached the opposite conclusion. It was Anthony, not Metcalf, who entered the other school’s tent. Witnesses testified he was asked to leave again and again — one student said roughly fifteen times — and refused, taunting and threatening the kids around him with one hand buried in his backpack. When Metcalf finally shoved him to move him along, Anthony answered the shove with a knife through the heart.

The jury rejected self-defense, rejected even the lesser “sudden passion” finding, and convicted him of murder. Even the defense’s own witnesses conceded the two things that matter most here: that a student is expected to leave a tent when he’s asked, and that there was no reason on earth to bring a knife to a track meet.

The first boundary violated under that tent was the tent itself — and it was Anthony who violated it.

But Patton looks at that same sequence of events and sees the opposite — not a boundary violated but a boundary defended. To understand how she gets there, you have to understand that she is not reasoning badly.

She is reasoning by a different code.

As the worst and most unhinged responses to the Anthony verdict have come in, it’s been fascinating to watch many black Americans of the activist class characterize the murder as self-defense, and to respond as if they’ve been told that a legitimate act was made illegal just to spite them — as if the First Amendment had been quietly rewritten to exclude gangsta rap.

There’s a reason for this, and if you have the theory of mind for it, their response makes more sense than it may seem.

There is a kind of society — anthropologists call it an “honor culture” — in which a person’s worth is not a given but a standing: something held in other people’s regard, and therefore something that has to be defended in public or lost.

In an honor culture, your safety depends on everyone believing you will not be pushed — that you will answer a challenge, repay a slight, and never back down in front of an audience. Watch what Patton actually celebrates, and you’ll see she is scoring the confrontation under that tent on exactly these terms.

Anthony was told to leave: a challenge to his standing.

He refused: he held his ground. He warned them, hand in his bag, that they had better not touch him: he issued the ultimatum.

He was touched anyway: the disqualifying disrespect, the thing that, once it happens in front of everyone, cannot be allowed to stand.

And he answered it with lethal force: he defended his name.

Every step a courtroom saw as escalation toward murder, Patton narrates as dignity, as survival, as “ancient knowing.”

She is not describing a crime. She is awarding points in a duel.

This is the key to the whole letter, because it explains the one thing that otherwise makes no sense: how a person can look at a fatal stabbing in response to a shove and see proportion in it. In an honor culture, the response is not supposed to be proportionate to the physical harm. It is supposed to be proportionate to the insult — and once a man has been publicly touched after warning that he must not be, the insult is total, and so the answer can likewise be total, even to the point of death.

The shove was nothing. A few pounds of force, a hand on a shoulder, the kind of contact that happens a thousand times a day and nearly all of that between adolescent males.

But Patton isn’t measuring the shove. She’s measuring the disrespect, and by the logic of honor the disrespect was a killing matter.

That is genuinely how the code works. It is also exactly the code a dignity culture exists to replace.

Because there is another way to organize a society, and most of us spend most of our lives inside it without ever naming it. Anthropologists call it a “dignity culture,” and its founding premise is the opposite of honor’s: that your worth is inherent, equal, and cannot be raised by applause or lowered by an insult.

In a dignity culture you are taught to shrug off slights — sticks and stones — precisely because nothing a stranger says or does can touch the thing that actually grounds your value. And when a wrong is serious enough that it can’t be shrugged off, you don’t answer it yourself, in the street, in front of an audience.

You take it to a neutral authority: a court, a referee, a boss, a cop. The track meet was a dignity-culture setting straight through — coaches, rules, officials, a stadium full of adults whose entire job was to be the neutral authority so that no teenager had to defend his own name with his own hands.

The jury convicted Anthony because, in a dignity culture, you do not get to meet a shove with a knife; you get to walk away and, if you must, complain to someone whose job it is to care.

Patton experiences that baseline — you don’t kill people who shove you — as, in and of itself, a form of white aggression. She has imported the code of an honor culture into a setting built on dignity-culture rules, and she is indignant that the setting ran on its own rules instead of hers. And she is far from alone — this is the reflex of a whole activist class, not a quirk of one writer.

A fair question is where that code comes from, and the answer is not flattering to anyone but it is also not mysterious. Honor cultures arise, reliably, wherever the state is weak or absent — wherever there is no neutral authority you can trust to protect your person and your property, so that a reputation for fierce retaliation becomes the only security you have. It’s the pattern behind the herding societies of the old world, the American frontier, the antebellum South. And it was, for a very long time and for reasons that require no elaboration, the lived reality of many black Americans, who could not count on the law to protect them and often had excellent reason to fear it.

Whether that is still true today in any real sense is a genuine and contested question, and not one I need to settle here. Because honor cultures do not switch off the moment their cause recedes. They persist by transmission — carried in family, in custom, in story, in a felt sense of how a person of standing must respond to a challenge — long after the original necessity has changed. The code outlives the conditions that wrote it. Which is why you can watch its full moral grammar operate, in 2026, in a letter about a school track meet.

Here’s the thing, though. I’m not telling you this letter is cruel — because you can see that for yourself.

I’m telling you it’s a specimen — a clean, healthy, fully grown example of something I described in the abstract more than three years ago, before I had a case this vivid to point to.

In March of 2023 I published an essay with a blunt title: “Anti-Racism Damages Everyone.” The argument was that the paradigm we politely call anti-racism does something specific and corrosive to the way black and white Americans are able to see each other. It sorts them, in advance, by category. Black Americans are assigned the role of persona — sacred, scrutinized only sympathetically, granted an interior life so rich and so wounded that it can never be fully known by an outsider, only deferred to.

White Americans are assigned the role of non-persona — guilty by default, legible all the way through, their inner lives available for inspection and indictment by anyone who cares to look. The roles are handed out before any actual person opens his mouth.

You don’t earn your slot. You’re born into it.

I borrowed those two words — persona and non-persona — from the literature on a very different phenomenon. And that's the part that took me a while to see, and the part that turns out to explain Patton's letter completely.

Because the honor code I just described doesn't run on its own. Something has to assign the roles — has to decide whose standing is sacred and must be deferred to, and whose counts for nothing — and something has to let a stranger feel so certain of those assignments that she'll pronounce sentence on two men she's never met.

That something is not really a political dynamic at all. It's a parasocial one.

It is the exact structure of the relationship between a famous person and a fan who has never met her — only weaponized, and pointed at an entire category of human beings on sight.

To see why that’s the right diagnosis, and not just a metaphor, here’s a brief explainer on what a parasocial relationship actually is.

The term parasocial relationship was coined in 1956 by two sociologists, Donald Horton and Richard Wohl, who were trying to describe something new that television had done to people. Viewers were forming real, felt, emotionally weighty bonds with the newscasters and hosts and soap-opera stars who came into their living rooms every night. They felt they knew these people. They felt seen by them, understood by them, befriended by them.

And of course they weren’t. The man reading the news had no idea any particular viewer existed. The relationship ran entirely in one direction: all the warmth, all the loyalty, all the sense of intimacy lived on the viewer’s side of the glass, and nothing came back, because there was no one on the other side to send anything back to.

The viewer wasn’t in a relationship with a person. He was in a relationship with an image — a constructed, broadcast, one-way image — and mistaking it for the person.

That was 1956, and back then it took a television studio to manufacture the effect. It was rare, and it was mostly aimed at a handful of genuine celebrities.

It is not rare anymore. We have spent twenty years building machines whose entire purpose is to mass-produce the parasocial bond and hand it to everyone. TikTok, YouTube, Substack, the whole confessional architecture of the modern internet — it is all optimized to make you feel that you know the person on the screen.

They talk straight into the camera. They share the baby photos and the breakdowns and the 2 a.m. thoughts. They reply to comments. The old distance between performer and audience feels like it has dissolved completely.

But it hasn’t dissolved. The performance has just gotten better. What you are looking at is still an image — unedited, maybe, but cropped, lit, framed, and chosen. A parasocial relationship is a mirror that feels like a window. You think you’re looking through the glass at another person.

You’re looking at your own reflection, dressed in the few details they chose to show you, and filling in everything else yourself.

I believe that the most powerful lens for racial relationships — the one propagated by PhDs with Substacks, taught in schools, and subscribed to by the elites who blather on the mainstream media news — is actively creating a parasocial dynamic between white and black Americans.

Now put those two facts together — the celebrity who has no idea you exist, and the fan who is certain he knows her — and aim the whole apparatus at race. That is what the “anti-racism” paradigm does. It instructs white Americans to relate to black Americans not as the specific, three-dimensional people in front of them but as an image: a category with a fixed interior, a known history, a script of wounds and virtues that can be studied in a book and deferred to on sight.

And it instructs black Americans to receive white Americans the same way — not as individuals but as bearers of an inherited role, legible in advance, their inner lives already filed under guilt. Both directions are parasocial.

Each party is handed a cardboard cutout of the other and told that studying the cutout carefully enough is the highest form of virtue. The realest thing in the room — the actual person, who is always more complicated than any category — becomes the one thing you are trained not to see.

I wrote a much longer piece last year on how to tell a real relationship from a parasocial one — the eight or nine tells that distinguish a friend you happened to meet online from an image you’ve grown attached to. If that’s useful to you, it’s here. For now, one feature is the only one that matters.

That feature is this: in a parasocial relationship, you fill in the gaps. The image gives you a few real data points — a phrase, a photo, a gesture, a word choice in a victim-impact statement — and your mind does the rest. It builds a whole person out of fragments, and because you built it, it feels obvious. It feels like knowledge. It feels like insight. You are certain you understand this person, that you can read their motives, that you know what they were really thinking.

And you are not describing them at all. You are describing the figure you assembled in the space where the real person isn’t.

Now hold that up against Patton’s letter.

Patton has never met either of the two men at the center of her letter. What she has is an image of each — assembled, in both cases, from a few minutes of one man speaking at a sentencing — and she has filled in the rest completely. Watch her do it.

From the word “warrior,” she derives an entire childhood: a “boyhood steeped in conquest language, hunting rituals, warrior fantasies, masculine toughness, and the romance of force.”

The romance of force. Really think about that.

From a father mentioning that he taught his son to hunt, she derives the boy’s whole moral interior — that Austin “learned early how to hold a weapon, how to aim, how to take down a living thing, how to be proud of the kill,” and from there, that he believed “he had jurisdiction over other people’s bodies.”

None of this was witnessed.

None of it was reported by anyone who knew Austin Metcalf.

It is built, entirely, in the gap between the handful of words his grieving father actually said and the figure Patton needed him to be. She is not describing a boy. She is describing the reflection she assembled in the space where the boy isn’t — and she is so certain of it that she indicts a dead child and a living father on its authority.

That is the parasocial error in its purest form, performed in public, at the top of her lungs, and restacked six hundred times, mostly by people who mistook her certainty for insight.

And then she does something genuinely remarkable, which is to commit the same error twice in the same paragraph, in opposite directions.

Karmelo Anthony, at the sentencing, would not look Jeff Metcalf in the eye. Patton reads that refusal as a rich and legible text. She knows what it meant. It was “refusal.” It was “survival.” It was “an ancient knowing.” There was “power in him not looking at you,” she tells the father; the boy “withheld the one thing you still thought you were entitled to command.”

She has constructed, from a teenager’s downcast eyes, an entire interior drama of dignity and resistance — filled the gap to the brim and called the result wisdom.

And in the very same breath, she condemns Jeff Metcalf for wanting the thing she’s just finished inventing: for wanting eye contact, for “still wanting access to his body,” for needing the boy to “complete the scene.”

She mind-reads one stranger into a hero and the other into a villain, off the same thirty seconds of courtroom footage, and notices no tension between the two readings at all.

Both are gaps. She filled both. She is certain of both.

This is what the parasocial machine does to a person — it doesn’t just let you invent other people, it lets you invent them in whatever shape your prior commitments require, and hands you the certainty for free.

You can watch the same thing happen, at scale, in the reaction to the verdict itself.

The loudest complaint was that Karmelo Anthony had been convicted by an “all-white jury.” It was not true. Six of the eighteen seated jurors (eighteen total jurors because the judge seated six alternates) and three of the twelve jurors who actually deliberated were racial minorities — Asian and Indian Americans. When that fact surfaced, the complaint did not retract. It retreated.

It became: there were no black jurors.

Now sit with what that revision actually says. Three non-white people heard the evidence, weighed it, and rendered a verdict — and to the grievance, they counted for nothing, because they were the wrong kind of non-white. Their presence in that room was simply invisible.

This is the parasocial paradigm. They were not the sacred caste, and so they were not real. The principle underneath the objection, never explicitly stated but perfectly clear, is that only the persona is competent to judge the persona — that a black defendant can only be truly seen by black jurors, and everyone else in the room is just glass.

That is the parasocial sorting applied to the jury box: an entire category of human beings rendered transparent, unable to count as witnesses to anything, because the script assigned them a role and the script does not bend for the people actually present.

Writing in public in 2026 requires an annoying amount of “not alls” and predefenses, and I hate it but I also value my sanity and Substack created Notes so not even turning off comments saves me from the migraines if I don’t do it.

I am not saying Karmelo Anthony’s life doesn’t matter, or that his humanity is up for debate, or that Austin Metcalf’s death is a thing to celebrate. Two families are wrecked. A seventeen-year-old is dead and a nineteen-year-old will spend his remaining youth in prison, and there is nothing in that to be glad about.

My objection is not to anyone’s grief and not to anyone’s mercy. My objection is to the method — to building a verdict on a stranger’s interior that you invented and then mistook for knowledge. And the test of whether that’s a principled objection or a partisan one is simple: would I say it with the roles reversed?

I would, without hesitation. If a white writer had taken a black mother’s eulogy for her murdered son, run “he was a fighter, he was a king” through a decoder ring, and emerged with the confident announcement that she had raised him to be a thug who authored his own death — I would call that obscene, and I would call it by the same name. It would be the identical error: a stranger filling the gap where a dead child used to be and pronouncing sentence on what he found there. The color of the hand holding the decoder ring does not change what the decoder ring is.

That is why my original essay was not titled Anti-racism Damages Black People or Anti-racism Damages White People. It was titled Anti-racism Damages Everyone.

The machine does not have a favorite. It ruins the capacity to see a real person on contact, and it will do that for anyone who picks it up, pointed in any direction.

So now we have two lenses on the same letter. Here’s how they merge to produce the perspective the letter comes from.

Honor culture explains the weight — why a shove can be a killing matter, why a slight demands an answer out of all proportion to any physical harm.

The parasocial dynamic explains the roles — who gets to be the sacred party whose standing must be defended, and who gets to be the glass that doesn’t count.

Put them together and you have described not just Patton’s letter but the whole environment that produced it.

Because the internet, it turns out, is a machine for manufacturing honor cultures.

Think about what an honor culture actually requires. It needs an audience, because standing only exists in other people’s eyes. It needs worth to be contingent and performed rather than inherent — something you can win or lose in public. And it needs the absence of a neutral authority, because the moment there’s a trustworthy court to take your grievance to, you no longer have to defend your name with your own hands.

Social media supplies all three, synthetically, to everyone, all the time. There is always an audience: the feed. Worth is always contingent and always performed: the like, the follow, the ratio, the quote-tweet, the public block. And there is no neutral authority anywhere — no court, no referee, no due process, just the raw social physics of who got dunked on and who got applauded. Social media is designed to be addictive and dopamine jacking is extremely difficult for adults who understand the mechanism to overcome.

We have built, and handed to billions of people, an environment that strips out every condition dignity culture depends on and installs every condition honor culture needs. And then we are surprised that people who are perfectly reasonable in their kitchens become unrecognizable online. They aren’t malfunctioning. They’ve been moved into an honor culture, and they’re playing by its rules. The block becomes a duel. The unanswered reply becomes a cut direct. The disagreement becomes a challenge that cannot be allowed to stand.

And this is where the thing comes off the screen and into the room, because there is a specific device for carrying it there, and we already have a name for it. We call it the microaggression.

Look at the word. Its own coiners conceded, right there in the prefix, that the offense is small — a comment, a glance, a question, an assumption, the kind of minor friction a dignity culture is built to wave off, because nothing that small can touch what actually grounds your worth.

And then, having admitted the offense is tiny, the framework builds an entire apparatus of injury and redress on top of it: the slight must be named, logged, escalated, adjudicated by an authority, atoned for.

That is the honor-culture move in its purest form — the magnitude of the response detached completely from the magnitude of the act, because what’s really at stake was never the act. It was the standing.

A microaggression is not treated as wrong because of the harm it does. It’s treated as wrong because it reads as a failure to perform the deference the sacred party’s status requires.

It is honor culture wearing dignity culture’s clothes — borrowing the vocabulary of harm and safety while running on the logic of affront and rank.

In our world of stupid, shallow reading, this is exactly the point where someone stops and decides I’ve said subtle racism isn’t real. I haven’t. People are sometimes genuinely, patterned-ly rude, and some of that rudeness does track race, and noticing it is not a crime. My claim is not that the slights are always imaginary.

My claim is about the weighting and the direction — that a framework which takes the smallest and most ambiguous offenses and assigns them grave, standing-threatening significance is running honor-culture software, and that the software only runs one way.

You do not, in this framework, commit microaggressions against the non-persona. The category points in a single direction, because only the sacred party is understood to possess the kind of honor that a small slight can wound. That asymmetry is not an accident or an oversight. It is the persona/non-persona sort, the same one from the jury box that declares only a black juror can honorably judge a black defendant, now installed in the office and the classroom and the dinner party, teaching people to scan ordinary interaction for challenges to a rank that only one party is allowed to hold.

And once you see that, you see what Patton’s letter is. It is the same operation as the microaggression, run all the way to the end.

A shove is the physical microaggression — the small, ambiguous encroachment that a dignity culture would shrug off. Patton takes that small thing and assigns it total significance, reads it as a grave challenge to standing, and narrates the lethal answer as the defense of honor it would be in a culture organized around honor.

The HR complaint and the open letter celebrating a killing are not different in kind. They are the same grammar at opposite ends of one spectrum — the trivial slight inflated into a standing-threat, the response unmoored from the offense — separated only by how far down the escalation each one travels. The microaggression is how this logic gets into a workplace.

Patton’s letter is what it looks like when it’s followed all the way to a body on the ground.

So let me end with the distinction that all of this has been circling, because it’s the one that is actually quite important, and it’s the one the internet is built to make us forget.

I’ve spent this whole essay saying the parasocial sort is a thing that happens on screens, in letters, in restacks — and I need to blunt and warn here that it doesn’t stay on screens. It leaks. I’ve watched it leak.

My original essay includes the story of a school assembly where black students were instructed to stand up and applauded by their classmates — not for anything they had done, not for an achievement or an effort or a choice, but simply for being black during the month set aside for celebrating it.

Picture what that trains. The black kids learn that they are a special kind of being, worthy of applause on sight. The white kids learn that their classmates are a special kind of being that they themselves can never be, and that the correct response to another person’s immutable traits is to perform reverence on cue. That is the honor culture’s deference, taught to children as a lesson plan. Both lessons are parasocial lessons. Both teach children to relate to a category instead of a person, to a role instead of a kid they actually know.

And children are extraordinarily good at learning whatever the adults around them are actually teaching, as opposed to what those adults believe they’re teaching. So yes. It’s real, it’s in the buildings where we send our kids, and it’s worth being alarmed about.

But here is the thing I need you to hold onto, because it is true and it is fragile and the letter I’ve been writing about would like you to forget it: it is not everywhere.

Well, not yet.

Most people, most of the time, are still living the other way. Roughly two-thirds of Americans are on social media at all, and only a small portion of those are so Terminally Online that they’ll ever see the kind of bullshit spouted by Dr. Patton and responded to by me and others.

Most of American life still happens offline.

You have neighbors. You have coworkers. You have people at church, people at the gym, people behind the counter at the hardware store, in-laws you tolerate and in-laws you love, a spouse, a brother, the guy who plows your road.

And among all of those people are black Americans and white Americans who pass each other a hundred times a week and simply get along — who help each other move, cover each other’s shifts, argue about the game, lend each other tools, bury each other’s parents — with not one atom of the reverence-or-damnation script anywhere in the room.

They are not personas and non-personas to each other. They are Dave and Cheryl and the new guy whose name you keep forgetting. That ordinary, unremarkable, flesh-and-blood peace is not a fantasy and it is not naïveté.

It is most of actual life, and it has been quietly working the whole time.

The grievance war does not live there. It can’t, for the same reason that you can’t have a parasocial relationship with someone you have a 3D, not-screen-mediated progression with — you learn their name, you learn about their family, you go out for drinks, you get invited to dinner, you borrow their pick-up.

It lives in the place where the other person is only ever an image — on the timeline, in the comments, in the open letter — because that is the only place where you can sustain the fiction long enough to hate it.

Patton can banish a grieving father from decency, can pronounce a dead boy guilty of his own murder, precisely because none of these people are real to her. They are figures she assembled.

You cannot do this to the people you actually know.

You cannot hold the persona/non-persona script in your hands while you’re helping your neighbor carry a couch, because the couch and the neighbor and the sweat are stubbornly, irreducibly real, and the script needs them to be glass.

That’s the whole fight, in the end. Not left and right, not even black and white.

Real and parasocial.

And I want to be clear-eyed about the stakes, because I said a moment ago that the ordinary peace is fragile, and I meant it.

The parasocial sort can happen between real people. It can come off the screen and into the street. It does that whenever we agree to apply it in the flesh — whenever we let the category eat the person standing in front of us.

We are watching the early version of it right now, and not only on the side Patton is writing for. The same machine that boosted her letter to a thousand restacks is radicalizing a generation of young men in the other direction: a Yale Youth Poll released in late 2025 found that 64% of 18-to-34-year-olds who call themselves 'extremely conservative' agreed with at least one openly antisemitic statement, nearly double the rate of their peers — and the pollsters tied the surge to the influencers, like the white nationalist Nick Fuentes, whose talking points the young respondents were echoing almost verbatim.

Different costume, same machine. The persona and the non-persona, the sacred and the damned, pointed in whatever direction the feed is selling that week. None of it is happening in anyone’s kitchen. All of it is happening on a screen.

Which is the good news, strange as that sounds. Because it tells you exactly where the off-switch is.

People like Patton are writing, in earnest, toward a race war — and a race war can only be fought between images, between categories, between people who have agreed to stop seeing each other as people. It cannot be fought between actual neighbors.

An honor culture needs two parties who both believe they cannot back down; real neighbors give each other a hundred small reasons to, every day, and almost always take them.

The war is sustained only in the place where foreign troll farms seed the dissent and bot networks boost the worst thing anyone said all day, where the other person is never a person but always an avatar you’ve been handed and told to fear.

So the task in front of us is not, mostly, to win an argument online. It’s to log off — to get the hell out of the one environment specifically engineered, through dopamine jacking, bot farms, foreign actors sewing dissension, and platforms with perverse incentives, to make us hate strangers we’ll never meet — and to refuse the substitution.

To keep our real relationships real, and more real to us than the figures the screen keeps trying to hand us in their place.

It is not inevitable. It is not even most of life yet. But “yet” is doing real work in that sentence, and whether it keeps doing it is up to us.

Because the thing that has never once started a war, and structurally cannot, is knowing the actual person in front of you.

That’s not something you can be argued into. It’s not something you can be applauded into at an assembly. It’s certainly not something you can buy with a paid subscription.

It only comes from being found.