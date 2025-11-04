I have two pieces of unrelated news to share, so this will be shorter than my recent gargantuan output!

One of the things I love most about having a small but serious readership is getting to point you toward work that I think is genuinely worth your time.

If you’re not already familiar with him, Wokal Distance is a cultural commentator who has done something very few people manage to do: he explains the intellectual roots of modern “woke” ideology in plain language, without resorting to mockery, panic, or sloganeering. His work traces how ideas from postmodernism and critical theory migrated into mainstream institutions, and he does it in a way that is clear, sourced, and readable.

He approaches these questions from a grounded Christian perspective, but he’s not doing culture-war outrage or tribal cheerleading. His tone is calm, careful, and serious.

I spoke with him recently and confirmed that the recent increase in output on his Substack is not a one-off — this is, in a real sense, a re-launch. The new pieces are sharp, thoughtful, and consistent. I’ve been really enjoying them.

If this is the kind of work you want to see more of in the world — work that thinks before it reacts — I recommend subscribing and, if you can, supporting financially. What’s behind his paywall is well worth paying for.

I’m too busy to try for a clever segue here, so, announcement number two:

Awhile back, I asked you to consider participating in a survey conducted by Walk the Talk America (WTTA) about how Extreme Risk Protection Orders, known colloquially as “red flag” laws, shape gun owners’ decisions around seeking mental health care. I volunteered to compile and analyze the data. I had no financial incentive, no expected outcome, and no desire to defend anyone’s priors — including my own. I simply wanted to know what is true.

I am invested in this topic because I am a gun owner, a suicide loss survivor, and a person who tends towards depression with an attempt under my belt — which makes my owning a gun an extremely high-risk situation. I am also the author of an extremely widely read essay about “How to Keep Breathing, No Matter How Much Things Suck.”

So yeah, this matters to me.

I had to delay my analysis until I recovered from my October concussion, but I finished my analysis a few days ago. Here is what we learned.

The survey did not reach a representative sample of the US, so its conclusions cannot be generalized to the whole country. But it was a very large, geographically robust sample of a population at real risk: older, mostly white, mostly male gun owners — exactly the demographic that accounts for the overwhelming majority of suicides in the United States. Demographically and geographically, the sample was on-target, which makes its results very valuable.

This matters because the question here is not abstract policy preference. It is: Does the legal environment change whether people in crisis feel safe asking for help?

The answer is yes. And not in small ways.

More than half of respondents said that the existence of ERPO laws would make them hesitate to seek professional mental health care. A quarter said they would avoid care entirely. Others said they would seek care only from someone they already trust, or they would actively hide the fact that they own firearms.

The fear driving this isn’t hard to understand. Most respondents were not rejecting therapy or self-reflection. They were afraid of losing their rights, being misjudged, or having a moment of vulnerability turned into a permanent bureaucratic scar. They were afraid that speaking honestly could be used against them.

This is the central tension, and it’s the one almost nobody in the broader conversation acknowledges:

Gun owners are not avoiding mental health care because they don’t value it. They’re avoiding it because they don’t trust the system to respond proportionately.

And here’s the part I found most surprising (in a good way):

When respondents were asked about a hypothetical version of firearm-restriction laws that included strong due process, clear time limits, penalties for false claims, and involvement of trained mental health professionals, over half said they would support it.

In other words, the opposition is conditional and procedural, not absolute. They recognize that there are people who shouldn’t have ready access to firearms, and aren’t opposed to finding rights-protecting ways, as long as the safeguards are substantial and come with real teeth, to try to intervene in desperate situations.

The political discourse around ERPOs tends to treat gun owners as either irrational or hostile to care itself. This data shows the opposite. People want to be able to seek help. They want systems that are competent, fair, and humane. They want confidentiality and respect. They want to be treated as human beings, not as risks to be managed.

If there is one message I hope policymakers, clinicians, and advocates take from this, it is this:

Trust is the hinge.

Build trust, and the door to care opens.

Break trust, and people go silent.

Silence, in this context, is sometimes lethal.

The solutions here aren’t mysterious. They are boring, procedural, and entirely achievable: Clear boundaries. Fair processes. Culturally competent care. Time-limited interventions. Real consequences for misuse.

If we can create mental health pathways that people trust, we can reduce suicide risk without demanding that people surrender their dignity or their rights.

That’s what the data says. No slogans required.