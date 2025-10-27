Holly’s Substack

Kurt
5h

Just read the review of the KJP book from the link in this post. Fantastic job!

That was a phenomenal test of your endurance to read and review such a narcisistic screed. (wish you left those comments open.)

I thoroughly enjoyed how you skewered her world view, which was so concocted, curated and crazy as to eliminate any room left for reality. You conveyed the story of a woman who only knows reductionist narratives and anyone who disagrees with her is a racist.

I listened to the review and about 20 minutes in, looked down to see at least 20 more. Your writing is amazing and was consistently strong, fresh and interesting throughout. I’d join your book club.

Thank you for reading a book I will probably never touch. Although now I am tempted to give it to dem friends.

HUMDEEDEE
2h

Loved the story! Perfect for the season, but anytime, too.

