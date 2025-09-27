Comments are on for paid subscribers this time. Enjoy and play nice!

Note from Holly: I’m taking the weekend to finish my Halloween drawings and go on a road trip to get some foliage pictures and write my next couple of Vermont 251 Club posts, so here’s a guest essay. There will be another tomorrow (Sunday, September 28). I will likely do this on the last weekend of every month going forward, so if you’d like to have a guest essay considered, email it to hollymathnerd at gmail dot com. I’m open to any topic, including the expression of views I disagree with, and any length, as long as it’s interesting. Paid subscribers get special consideration but no guarantee (meaning, space is limited and if two essays are equally interesting, I will publish the one from a paid subscriber).

A. Kat is a professional nerd and aspiring indie writer. She hasn’t started her Substack yet, but you can follow her.

Cruising down the road on a sunny afternoon, we’re listening to the local classic rock station as usual. A popular Jimmy Buffet single from the ‘70s comes on. I remark to Mr. Kat that I’m glad they play songs of his besides “Margaritaville”, though of course that one’s in the rotation too. Unusually for someone of my generation, I’m familiar with nearly all of Jimmy Buffett’s pre-2000 catalog. I’ve known it was a fool’s errand to “try to amend my carnivorous habits” since I was a little girl. I learned it from my dad.

I bear an obvious physical resemblance to my mom, each of our faces dominated by big brown eyes, but personality-wise, we don’t have much in common. In that respect, I’m much more like my dad. I always had some inkling of this, but it’s become more apparent in recent years as I developed my professional persona. I’m not talking about the work people associate with me. I mean the way I act at the office, from mannerisms that convey lighthearted approachability to specific phrases I struggle not to include in every conversation.

Now that I’ve hit forty, it’s clear to me I’m presenting variations on the theme of how I perceived my dad to be in his forties.

It’s not so strange considering our history. I spent my formative years hanging around or helping out at the office. When he brought me along to appear in court or file something or open an account, I watched his interactions with everyone we met in the course of getting things handled. Even though I chose a different career for myself, certain aspects overlap enough that I can’t help but model my behavior on his.

What’s wrong with all that, you may wonder? So you grew up to be like your dad. It’s not unusual. What’s your angle? Well, regular readers of this newsletter are no strangers to Cluster B dynamics and the damage they do. Unfortunately, my dad is a narcissist. He’s been out of my life ever since I decided to stop torturing myself attempting to repair our relationship over a decade ago. Since I don’t see or speak to my dad these days, each time I recognize an aspect of him in me it’s like a ghost is tapping me on the shoulder.

For the children of Cluster B, these echoes can reignite the grief of parental absence. In my case, my dad is a covert or vulnerable narcissist, and his dysfunction was not legible to me for most of my childhood. Thus, unlike those with more flagrantly abusive parents, I was very close to him as a kid, and my memories of our days together are mostly happy ones despite some cracks in the facade. Perusing Holly’s essay about the family at the center of the reality TV show Sister Wives, my stomach dropped when I read her description of the husband, Kody: “He is an ideal father when the children are young enough to worship him. When they’re old enough to challenge him...he’s just done with them.” That’s almost exactly what happened when I went to college, right around the time he also divorced my mom and married a horrible she-beast from his past.

Sometimes when I run across a thing my dad and I would both would enjoy, I miss the fun we used to have. More often, though, I find myself wishing he could be here for me now as I face certain challenges he would be particularly suited to understand. If you’ve read my previous essay here, you’ll know I’m facing some rather brutal physical problems these days. I distinctly remember some of the things he told me in his forties about the effects of aging on his body, about how he hated them, about how they threatened to rob him of the things he loved to do.

We could probably have a meaningful conversation about our parallel arcs, or at least our recent surgeries (similar procedures at opposite ends), if we had a real relationship.

But we don’t.

My dad as I once knew him is gone, if he ever existed at all.

Still, the grief of absence has nothing on the fear of presence. If you have enough in common with your Cluster B parent, you can’t help wondering whether you’re doomed to recreate the same toxic patterns. One of my favorite shows, Rick and Morty, summarizes it perfectly in a bit of third-season dialogue. A recurring theme is how the nihilistic, world-hopping scientist Rick Sanchez failed his daughter Beth (who’s not even “his” Beth because infinite universes, but nearly all the Ricks abandon their Beths anyway), yet even as she berates him for his shortcomings she strives to win his approval. After it’s revealed she left behind a childhood friend in a pocket dimension to become a cannibal king (not even going to try to explain this), they have the following exchange.

Beth: “I feel like I’ve spent my life pretending you’re a great guy and trying to be like you, and the ugly truth has always been…”

Rick: “That I’m not that great a guy and you’re exactly like me.”

While I’m thankfully not a Beth-level trainwreck, I share more than a few of my father’s flaws. I’ll describe only one such awful inclination here, because it’s reared its ugly head too often to ignore it. There are moments, especially moments of stress, where I find myself irritated with those around me who are not accommodating some preference or other of mine, convinced that they really should. You know I dislike X. You know it makes me uncomfortable. So why are you doing X, or allowing X to occur nearby? Why have you not removed X, quickly, quietly, and without drawing attention to me or the situation?

In fact, why didn’t you anticipate X could happen and take steps to prevent it? Why haven’t you coached others accordingly? I should never have to mention this, or god forbid, ask outright, because you should show enough respect (nay, deference?) towards me to have kept my aversion to X in mind and adjusted my environment accordingly. Of course, I will never discuss this with you in anything but the most vague and passive-aggressive manner, yet the longer you don’t get the hint, the more my resentment will fester.

This internal script is poison to love and friendship. I do everything I can to keep it only within my skull, never letting it bleed out, because the consequences of its escape are all too familiar to me. After all, I have been the “you” referenced above numerous times, starting long before I was equipped to understand the situation. How else could I know it so well?

There’s no pithy conclusion to be found here. I can’t say how people with this kind of parent should feel when they catch glimpses of them in the mirror. I don’t even have an answer for myself aside from living with the ambiguity. What I can say is this—I know who and what I am, and a great deal of that owes to my dad. It’s not a problem for me that he shaped my sense of humor, passed on a passion for sports and physical achievement, and kindled my kinship with cats. Hell, it’s only fair that his musical tastes have stuck with me considering he let me play Smashmouth and Blink 182 in the car until the tapes wore out.

Some of the traits we share that could go either way, like my tendency to slam through work at the last minute or view rules more like “guidelines” that, in true pirate fashion, I’ve tilted to my advantage.

As for the truly bad aspects, I’ve made a commitment to be aware of them in myself and do my best to manage them. It’s too late for me to grow past them, but at least I can avoid leaning into them and hurting those I love. My dad will never hold himself accountable like that. The single worst thing about him is he absolutely believes his own bullshit. And that’s where, thankfully, we differ.

I tried to explain myself to him a hundred times and he never truly heard me, but if I could do it once more and force him to listen, I’d remind him of one last bit of Jimmy Buffett’s wisdom:

Be good and you will be lonesome

Be lonesome and you will be free

Live a lie, and you will live to regret it

That’s what living is to me, that’s what living is to me