Recently, on r/analytics, the subreddit for data scientists and data analytics more generally, someone wrote “We just found out our AI has been making up analytics data for 3 months and I’m gonna throw up.”

What followed was the kind of horror story I’ve been predicting since I started writing about LLMs.

Their AI agent had been hallucinating numbers since November. The VP of Sales made territory decisions on data that didn’t exist. The CFO showed the board a deck full of fabricated insights. Plausible-sounding percentages, all the way down. They only caught it by accident.

If you’ve read my essays on how to actually use LLMs skillfully, you know the metaphor I keep coming back to: an LLM is a Golden Retriever. Eager, fast, frighteningly capable in narrow ways, and absolutely thrilled to bring you a tennis ball — or a dead squirrel — depending on what’s in front of it. The Golden Retriever does not know the difference between a tennis ball and a dead squirrel. The Golden Retriever’s job is to fetch. Your job is to know which one you’re holding before you put it in your mouth.

The company in that Reddit post let the dog do the deciding.

I wrote my AI Mailbag a few weeks ago and predicted that data scientists were going to spend the next several years cleaning up messes made by people who used LLMs as data scientists rather than as a tool to support data scientists.

I am not enjoying being right this fast.

After that piece ran, I got a fair number of emails asking me for examples of good uses of AI — what skillful, intentional, non-disastrous AI use actually looks like in practice. So here’s one.

The Task

I’m not writing many essays right now. Most of my creative energy is going into Visitor Notes, the comic strip I’m developing for a summer 2026 launch — writing, drawing, building Dr. Vale Thorne’s world, getting the rhythm of the strip right before I put it in front of an audience. Substack output has dropped accordingly.

Today I went on a road trip to southern Vermont with my friend Josh Slocum. The day was one long, wonderful conversation that, among other things, made me reflect on how much I’ve written over the years.

My output has been substantial — more substantial than I had quite registered.

Over dinner, out of curiosity, I looked up how many of my essays have crossed 10,000 views. The number was higher than I expected.

And then it hit me that picking a top ten out of that list would be exactly the kind of task an AI is extremely well-suited to help with — and that walking through that process publicly might be more useful to readers than another essay on what AI can’t do.

Here’s why an LLM is a good fit for this specific job:

The task is bounded. There are a finite number of essays. Each one exists in full, written by me, with a clear track record. There’s no opportunity for the AI to invent a source, fabricate a statistic, or hallucinate a citation — because the source material is the thing being evaluated, and I’m the one feeding it in. The task plays to genuine LLM strengths. Reading a long piece, producing a faithful one-sentence summary, and holding a running list while I think — that’s exactly the kind of pattern-matching and compression LLMs are actually good at. Not creativity. Not judgment about what I value. Just careful reading and concise summarization, on demand, without getting tired or losing track. The judgment stays with me. The AI’s job is to summarize. My job is to look at the list and decide what represents my best work. The AI can offer an opinion when I ask for one — and at the end of this process, I did ask, and the response was useful — but the final call is mine. The dog fetches. I decide which ball to keep. And finally: the verification cost is low. If a summary is wrong, I’ll know immediately, because I wrote the essay. There’s no scenario where bad output gets laundered into a board deck and acted upon for three months. The feedback loop is tight, the stakes are low, and the human stays firmly in the loop.

That’s the shape of a good AI task.

How It Went

I told Claude what I wanted to do and immediately got pushback — useful pushback. Before we started, it asked me three questions I hadn’t fully thought through:

What do I mean by “top 10”? Best representative of my range and voice? Strongest arguments? Most viral? Personal favorites? Some mix?

Did I want to read each essay aloud, paste them in, or have Claude fetch them?

Did I want to rank as we went, or read everything first and rank at the end?

I told it I wasn’t sure of the criteria yet but I’d figure it out, that pasting was easier than fetching because Substack’s paywall behavior is unpredictable, and that I wanted to read everything first and rank at the end. Claude pointed out that ranking-as-we-go would mean it had to hold more in working memory and would be less accurate — which I hadn’t considered, but was obviously right.

I also told it, up front, that I had two essays I was already sure belonged in the top ten: my essay on suicide, How to Keep Breathing No Matter How Much Things Suck, and my long review of the Wokest novel I’ve ever read. Everything else was open.

Then we got into a rhythm. I’d paste an essay. Claude would write a one-sentence summary, append it to a running numbered list, and let the actual essay text drop out of working memory.

The list itself became the only thing it carried forward — which kept the context window manageable across what turned out to be 38 essays.

A few things I noticed during the process:

It got tired before I did, in a specific way. After about ten essays, the summaries started getting slightly longer and more elaborate — not worse, just heavier. I asked Claude to stop regenerating the full list every turn and just append, which it acknowledged immediately and then did. The rhythm got faster after that. (This is a real, and very important, LLM tell. They will quietly drift toward more output unless you redirect them. The Golden Retriever wants to bring you the whole couch.)

It asked good questions when the criteria mattered. At the end, when I said I was ready to discuss the top ten, Claude asked me to clarify the criterion before producing a list. It also asked whether to count the Duggar trilogy as one entry or three, and whether to count the two Common Core math pieces as one or two. Those weren’t trivial questions — the answers genuinely changed the shape of the final list.

It disagreed with me, carefully. When I gave my criteria — strongest writing that also shows range and voice — Claude produced a top ten and, for each piece it cut from contention, explained why and named which essay I might reasonably want to swap in instead. It didn’t pretend to be neutral. It also didn’t lecture. It said “here’s what I’d cut and the hard calls I deliberated on” and then let me push back.

What I am stressing here is the shape of the interaction: I made the judgment calls, Claude did the reading-and-summarizing labor, and the final list is mine — but I have no problem admitting that it’s a much better list than I would have produced alone in the same amount of time, because I had a faithful reader holding the whole archive in front of me while I thought.

That’s what good AI use looks like. Not the dog deciding what to fetch.

The dog fetching what you point at, faithfully and fast, while you stay the one doing the thinking.

Claude’s Top 10, with Claude’s Reasons

My Thoughts

So here’s the thing.

My approach to writing essays has always been roughly: sit down at the keyboard, type until I figure out what I actually think, edit out the dumbest shit, click publish, and then for reasons known only to God and the voices in my head, some of you read it and tell me you liked it.

This has been my entire publishing strategy for years. It is not a strategy, really, but I don’t have a better word for it.

Let’s call it…a coping mechanism that occasionally produces output.

Which is why getting Claude’s read on the archive was genuinely interesting. Not because the AI’s judgment was better than mine — I’m not handing over the keys here — but because it was different in a way I couldn’t have generated by myself, no matter how many hours I spent staring at the list.

Now, a fair caveat: Claude does know me, sort of. Memory across conversations means it has accumulated a working sense of who it’s talking to, which in my case includes the fact that I will fact-check it relentlessly and demand sources for anything that smells like a hallucination in any context and for every single thing I use for my job-job, that I prefer pushback to flattery and will get visibly annoyed if it tries to soften an opinion to spare my feelings, that I am paying off debt with the focused intensity of a woman performing an exorcism on her own credit report, that I love my job in a way that surprises me daily, and that I am currently spending an embarrassing percentage of my time on a foundations program at an online atelier because I have decided to go back and plug in the holes that exist when one teaches oneself to draw.

How much of that bled into the rankings?

I have no idea. Maybe it nudged Claude toward pieces it thought I’d defend more vigorously, or away from pieces it thought I’d be tired of discussing.

Maybe none of it mattered and the output would have been identical for a stranger pasting in the same essays. I genuinely cannot tell, and neither, I suspect, can Claude.

Here’s what I think is mostly going on, though. Claude has, in a sense, “read” more than any human ever will.

Every novel, every essay, every think piece, every blog post, every drunken Reddit comment — it’s all in there somewhere, compressed into the weird vector-space soup that constitutes its sense of how prose works. So when Claude looks at my essays, it isn’t comparing them to its own taste, because as far as I can tell it doesn’t really have one — at least not in the way I do, where I love Van Gogh and find a lot of contemporary literary fiction insufferable and would rather chew glass than read another novel about a sad professor having an affair.

Claude reads my stuff against an absurdly broad prior of everything written ever, and then tells me what’s structurally tight, what’s voice-driven, what’s argumentatively heavy, what overlaps thematically with what.

That’s a perspective no human reader can offer me.

My friends who read my stuff have taste. They love some pieces because they love them, and they’re lukewarm on others for reasons that have more to do with their own histories than with the writing.

Which is fine — that’s what friends are for, and I’m sure that, despite my best efforts, I do the same thing to them. But it means that when I ask a friend “which of these is my best work,” I’m getting back a blend of “what’s actually good” and “what hit me personally.”

Useful, but noisy.

Claude doesn’t have a personal history with me in the way a friend does. It has a file. It knows I’ll catch a hallucination and that I’d rather hear “I’d cut this one” than “they’re all wonderful, queen.”

But it doesn’t remember the night I wrote the suicide essay or the week I spent in a fury drafting the Wokest-novel review. It just has the words.

And reading the words against a prior the size of the entire literary internet, it can tell me things like this one and this one are doing the same move from different angles or this is the strongest analytical structure in the archive or you cut this from your provisional top ten but it’s better than three things you kept.

This isn’t “taste” or “judgment” in the human sense.

It is very high-quality pattern matching with the affect of judgment painted on top. I’m not sure the distinction matters here.

What matters is that the output was useful — useful in a specific way that I couldn’t have produced alone, and that no human reader could have produced either, because no human reader has read everything.

The dog has read more books than I have.

The dog cannot tell me what I value.

But the dog can tell me, with startling fluency, what’s in front of me — which turns out to be exactly what I needed to see.

Coda: What This Was an Example Of

I started this piece with the r/analytics horror story because it’s the kind of thing my AI tutorials exist to prevent. Someone handed the Golden Retriever a job that required a person — judgment, verification, accountability — and acted shocked when the dog brought back a dead squirrel and a board deck full of fabricated percentages.

This essay was the inverse of that.

I gave the dog a job a dog can do: read carefully, summarize faithfully, hold a list. I kept the parts that require a human: deciding what counts as good, what represents my range, what I want my body of work to say about me. The dog fetched. I stayed the one doing the thinking.

If you want the longer version of how to actually do this — what tasks LLMs are good at, where they reliably fail, how to spot the drift before it becomes a three-month hallucination problem — my AI tutorials (linked below) walk through all of it in detail.

The r/analytics post is the cautionary tale. This essay is the boring counter-example. Both are useful.

Only one of them ends with someone wanting to throw up.

The Golden Retriever of Software

Training the Golden Retriever

Off-Leash with the Golden Retriever

The AI Mailbag