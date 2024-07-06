My Bold Prediction

This is going to make me look like a genius or a fool, but it’s politics and these days it’s all insane, so who cares?

I predict that we will see the following narrative develop, and further, that it will develop whether Biden stays in the office and on the ticket, or not. The narrative will be: that Kamala Harris has been acting as President all along, so it doesn’t really matter what kind of shape Joe Biden is in. If he stays in, nothing changes by re-electing him. If he leaves, we should elevate Harris to ensure that nothing changes by electing her to her own term.

Why do I predict this?

I have suspected since 2020 that Biden and Harris had a deal all along—she would be acting President, while he would be the figurehead who trained her for her own term(s) in the office. His legacy would be to pass the office on to the first woman and the first POC.

This sounds pretty crazy, I realize. Biden is an obvious narcissist, so it makes little sense that he would be willing to do such a thing. However, I think he wanted to be POTUS so badly that he would do anything to achieve it. I also think that his cognitive decline has been obvious all along—obvious to the point that Harris plausibly threatened Biden with exposing it, possibly even to secure her VP spot. As I wrote in my recent piece, “The Smell Was Elephant Shit All Along”:

Biden has evidenced the kind of aggression and inappropriate affect that is highly characteristic of dementia for years. In March 2020, while campaigning, he started yelling at a Detroit worker that the guy was “full of shit.” This WXYZ-TV (the local Detroit news station) video shows him yelling into the guy’s face and making a direct threat to hit him. Here’s a Stephen Colbert segment describing the interaction as “almost leading to fisticuffs.” This was, and is, staggering behavior for a candidate for any office, much less the office of POTUS. It suggests, at the very least, serious difficulty maintaining either emotional control when challenged or an understanding of appropriate behavior.

Consider also that this would fit absolutely perfectly into narratives of racial and sex-based grievance: the unappreciated black woman who has actually done the job all along, yet people think she can’t possible be elected to do the job she’s already doing!

The orgasmic nature of the self-pity from the racial grievance brigade will be a sight to behold—if I’m right.

Evidence For My Hypothesis

Both Biden and Harris have slipped and said, in public, things that indicate that Harris is the real President and Biden is, at best, the Vice President.

Most recently, on July 4 (two days ago as of this writing), Harris introduced Biden as “the vi-the President of the United States!”

Biden recently referred to himself as “the first black woman” to serve as President, which makes sense if he thinks of Harris as the acting President and wants to take credit for that but stumbles over his words in trying to keep the secret of their deal.

These gaffes — on both their parts — go as far back as the 2020 campaign. Twitter doesn’t allow embeds on Substack, but you can watch Harris refer to “the Harris administration, with Joe Biden as President,” here and you can hear Biden refer to “the Harris-Biden administration” here.

So, either I’m a genius or a fool — we’ll see!

My Next Substack Project

My recent deep dive into Jill Biden’s doctoral dissertation, “Madam President’s Midwit Manifesto,” has been the most successful post in the history of this Substack. I enjoyed writing it (really, I did!) because it was fun to take a look inside the mind of the person who may be acting POTUS, either on her own or sharing the duties with Harris (or neither; I realize that I’m only speculating).

Someone asked me to tackle Michelle Obama’s senior thesis from Princeton. I do NOT believe, as so many seem to, that she will be the 2024 Democratic nominee, so it’s a lot less relevant than Jill Biden’s. But once I saw the topic, I couldn’t resist. With special thanks to my friend

for letting me borrow one of the recurring bits from

, it will be entitled: “The Black Kuh-meena-dee”. (The word ‘community’, spoken as if by a simpering Woke freak.)

It will be, as was the Biden dissertation, behind the paywall but with about a third of it available as a preview. And as always, if you truly can’t afford a paying subscription, I am happy to provide you with free access. Shoot me an email to hollymathnerd at gmail dot com.

