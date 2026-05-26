Yesterday I spent ten hours with one of my favorite people. Most of it is too precious for the internet. You’ll have to take my word that it was the kind of day you bank against future hard ones.

But at one point the conversation turned serious, and we talked about my depression history. He knows it. He’s been there for parts of it. And somewhere in that conversation, sitting with him, it hit me — really hit me, in a way I hadn’t quite landed on before — how much having a job I love has put a floor under all of it.

As someone with a serious depression history to talk about, my helpful mental framework is of a sentient being, almost like JK Rowling’s dementors, that I call The Abyss.

What matters is how far away it is. Ideally, it’s plane-ride or send-an-email away.

During the winter after Adam died, it hung around my neck.

For a long stretch of my life it was reachable by foot. Basically never out of the room.

My current working situation has packed that bastard up, thrown all of his shit into a moving van, and driven him thirty minutes in the opposite direction.

Which is miraculous. And not just because of the distance — because of how it happened, which I want to try to articulate, because I think it might be useful to some of you.

I get paid to do something I really, genuinely enjoy.

I don’t mean “it’s tolerable.” I don’t mean “it pays the bills, which gives me the resources to enjoy life outside of work.” I mean: I look forward to getting back to it. I think about it all the time, and text ideas to my work phone from weekend Vermont 251 excursions.

I would do a noticeable amount of what I do for free if I were independently wealthy and bored. This is the part of the post where I sound like a LinkedIn influencer who just discovered passion-as-purpose, and I want to acknowledge that I'm aware, I hate it too, but the thing happens to be true.

Data science, it turns out, is the Venn diagram of a very particular cluster of things I love. Math. Statistics. Deep research. Paranoia-level quadruple-checking. Learning new things constantly. Teaching — because if you can’t explain your finding to a non-technical decision-maker, your finding doesn’t exist. Writing — same reason. And then the data visualization side even lets me work in some artistic urges.

It’s mostly math and statistics, but it’s roughly equal parts of all the rest.

Here’s the part that took me a long time to understand about myself: I’m not a 10 at anything. I never have been. What I am is an unusually broad collection of solid 8s. (This is common for high-IQ women, by the way, for reasons I get into in my Greater Male Variability Hypothesis post.)

For most of my life I treated this as a deficit. Starting around age six, I was always looking for the thing I was a 10 at, because the cultural script says you find your One Great Talent and ride it. I thought I was failing at the finding.

I wasn’t. I just needed a field that rewards the broad 8s instead of demanding a single 10.

Data science rewards synthesis. You have to do the math, design the study, catch your own mistakes, explain the result clearly, defend it under questioning, and ideally make it visually intelligible too. I’m not the best in the world at any one of those things, but I’m solid at all of them. The combination is the thing.

It wasn’t a straight line, including at my current company, but I got to the right seat under the right boss and with the right level of autonomy, and now it’s one of the best parts of my life.

It feels weird to write a sentence that earnest without a teddy bear nearby for ballast. (Liam says hi.)

Now. I know what some of you are thinking, because I’ve gotten the emails. You’re stuck. You’re 54 and you have a mortgage. You have kids.

Your spouse’s health insurance comes through you. You can’t just “find your passion” — that’s a luxury statement, and the people who say it most loudly are usually the ones who never had to think about it. Usually it's someone whose trust fund's trust fund has a trust fund.

I get it. I really do.

I’m not telling you to blow up your life.

What I am telling you is this: if you can identify the Venn diagram of what you’d actually enjoy and what you’re genuinely good at — and if there is any remotely plausible path to spending your working hours inside that overlap, even if it takes three years to engineer — it is so, so worth it.

It is worth more than I knew how to articulate before yesterday.

Because here’s what I didn’t understand until that conversation: a job you love isn’t just “a nice thing to have.”

When you’re someone whose nervous system has spent decades running depression subroutines in the background, having eight to ten hours a day where your brain is engaged, challenged, and rewarded in the specific ways it likes to be engaged, challenged, and rewarded — that is a structural intervention.

That’s not “self-care.” That’s not a luxury.

That is infrastructure.

The Abyss has a much harder time getting close to you when you spent your Tuesday wrestling with a two-million-row dataset and felt like a person solving a puzzle the whole time.

So if you have any latitude at all — any room to nudge yourself toward that overlap — take it seriously. Take a class. Apply for the lateral move.

Have the conversation. Build the portfolio on weekends for two years.

Whatever the on-ramp looks like for your specific situation.

Find your Venn diagram. The center of it is real estate worth living on.

And if you’re already there — if you already get paid to do something you’d do for free — text someone today and tell them you know how lucky you are.

Don’t wait for a ten-hour day with someone you love that accidentally included a side-quest conversation you didn’t plan to be the thing that shows you.

Though if that’s what it takes, that works too.