Yes, I have already read it.

I ordered the Kindle version, so it would be accessible at midnight, then planned my Monday carefully to include naps on my lunch hour and after work. I set an alarm two hours earlier than I normally get up, but didn’t need it.

I woke up a little past midnight, happy to get started.

Snarky, humorous dunking on a Woke moron is the kind of thing that once garnered me a large (for an individual, anyway) Twitter following. It’s cheap and lazy, which is a big part of why I left Twitter and don’t let myself indulge it anymore.

But it’s also hella fun.

So the rare circumstance when I can justify it to myself is a treat indeed.

Harris’s book reads like a masterclass in a very particular genre of political writing—the genre of excuses dressed up as explanations.

The distinction matters. An explanation is an account of causes: “This is what happened, and here is why.” Explanations don’t necessarily absolve the speaker; they can even incriminate. But they take reality seriously.

An excuse, on the other hand, is an explanation with the responsibility filleted out. It’s a story structured to make blame slide off the teller like oil on Teflon.

What complicates things is that the difference isn’t always in the raw facts. It can hinge on the stance of the speaker. The exact same sentence can be an excuse or an explanation depending on whether the person offering it is taking responsibility.

To give a simplistic, easily understandable example: “I was late because of traffic” can be an explanation if followed by “…and I should have left earlier.” It becomes an excuse if the unspoken message is “…so it wasn’t really my fault.”

In other words, excuses are explanations minus accountability. The internal shift—whether the speaker shoulders the consequences or wriggles away from them—marks the dividing line.

And that’s where Harris’s bitch-switch writing style comes in. Explanations take ownership; excuses polish the Teflon. Her pages are drenched in the latter, all written in the tone of someone settling old scores while pretending she’s just “providing context.” That’s why the whole book could’ve been more honestly titled 107 Scores to Settle.

The irony, of course, is that in working so hard to excuse herself, she confirmed every caricature her critics ever drew. The right didn’t just land a few lucky punches; she basically stood there holding the target.

It’s so overwhelming, in fact, that if it ever comes out that the ghostwriter was a secret MAGA? I….won’t be surprised.

So the central question I’ll be asking throughout is simple: does Harris explain, or does she excuse?

Does she take ownership, or does she polish her Teflon?

And why does it matter whether she does one or the other?

If all we ever hear are excuses, what happens to truth?

Our story begins with Biden’s decision to drop out, which necessitates referencing the debate.

She settles her first score, with Rob Reiner—who, let’s be real, comes across more of a girl than I am. To her credit, this particular grudge at least involves someone being a dick to her husband, so points for spousal loyalty.

Her tale of the debate is one of great prescience: Biden called her from Camp David sounding old and tired, so of course she just knew the night would be a disaster. That’s why she surrounded herself with her most trusted people, her crack team, her inner circle.

And here comes the first real reveal of the sheer vapidity and stupidity of our political class. Note the highlighted passages.

Imagine this being your big takeaway:

That Trump was different in kind, not just degree.

That MAGA was not a typical party.

In other words: imagine needing a political operative to tell you the sky is blue, water is wet, and Trump is not Mitt Romney in a red hat.

Imagine needing a political operative to know this.

Imagine being dumber than a box of hair.

After the debate, believe it or not, her response was her idea of protecting her credibility: she couldn’t tell the American people their eyes had lied, but she also couldn’t just admit what everyone saw — the President of the United States looking like a nursing home field trip gone wrong. So naturally, she cast herself as the brave truth-teller who would help the American people “make sense” of it all. Because apparently we peasants, left alone with our lying eyes, might not recognize elder abuse when it unfolds live on CNN. Luckily, Kamala was there to explain reality to us. And, of course, she reminds us she was “fully aware of the importance” of what she was about to say — not because it mattered for the country, but because it mattered for her own political career.

To be fair, her point that Trump didn’t have Mike Pence’s endorsement is a solid one — probably the sharpest jab their side could have landed that night, and she actually delivered it well. Credit where it’s due.

But then, instead of letting the moment stand on its own merit, she decides to close the section by quoting… wait for it… a journalist singing her praises. As though citing a CNN talking head is how you build credibility with readers who just watched the whole thing for themselves.

A journalist.

LMAO.

That’s like writing your own Yelp review and pretending it came from a stranger. If you have to trot out John King’s swooning to tell us you’re a “great asset” and “star power,” you’ve already lost the plot.

The Red File: Or, How to Pretend It’s Not Your Job

The next section is where the pathology shows in ways that make me wonder if the ghostwriter was secretly MAGA.

I cannot believe this part made it into print — a feeling I would experience over and over again as I read.

As we’re walked through the day Biden finally bowed out, we meet her family, who were visiting. Enter Tony, her brother-in-law, suddenly elevated to the role of Unofficial Shadow President. He’s the one laying out contingency plans for the unthinkable — what happens if the octogenarian Commander-in-Chief keels over mid-term. Tony apparently took it upon himself to prepare the “Red File”: a checklist of world leaders to call, colleagues to notify, and how to choreograph her first public statement if the worst happened.

And what does Kamala do with this? She tells us — with no self-awareness — “I didn’t want to dwell on such an eventuality: I left it in his hands.”

Let’s pause. She is one heartbeat away from the nuclear codes. The literal Vice President of the United States of America. And she decided to outsource that responsibility to her brother-in-law, a lawyer who worked for her campaign, because she “didn’t want to dwell.”

Then, when pressure mounted for Biden to step down, Tony convened a meeting in the pool house with her core team — and she flat-out says she didn’t want to be part of those discussions either.

Imagine being that allergic to responsibility.

Not wanting to “dwell” on the possibility that the eighty-year-old President might… you know… die.

Not wanting to even sit in the room when the conversation turned to whether he should drop out.

Snark aside, that’s not just unserious.

That’s dereliction of duty masquerading as self-care.

And she printed it like it was cute.

Coronations and Coffee Dates

Her description of how she secured the delegates is particularly telling: she earned the coronation — and it was a coronation — not through merit or qualifications, but by gaming the delegate selection process to make sure the room was packed with people who already liked her. Translation: the system was tilted her way because she tilted it.

Reading this, I kept comparing her to Hillary Clinton.

